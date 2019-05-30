Coastline College Congratulates and Graduates the Class of 2019

/EIN News/ -- FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Friday, May 31, 2019, Coastline College’s 43rd commencement ceremony, is to be held at 4 pm, in the Robert B. Moore Theater. The 2019 graduating class is earning a total of 3,162 Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees and Certificates of Achievement. This represents a 17.2% increase from last year. The ages of our graduates range from 19 years old to 74 years young, proving that you really are never too young or too old to pursue higher education.

What differentiates Coastline College is its graduating class, representing the diversity of students served, and the breadth of programs offered; from traditional degrees leading to transfer, associate degrees, career education certificates and non-traditional certificates for Acquired Brain Injury and intellectually delayed students. Coastline provides educational and career pathways to the military community (active duty, reserves, national guard, veterans, and family members), corporations and incarcerated students.

These 2019 Coastline College graduates have pursued site-based programs, on-line, and hybrid programs. An innovator in distance learning, Coastline students and graduates are both in state and out of state and represent all socio-economic status.

People come to Coastline from all walks of life, and many have had to endure difficulties or hardships in their lives. Some of our graduating students have had to overcome tremendous obstacles in order to reach this day of graduation and we applaud them. Some have been homeless, some have been incarcerated, some have been in the military and seen combat, and some have had traumatic brain injury. Despite life’s complications, these students are accomplishing, triumphing, and making a success of themselves in the process.

We are proud of our graduates and congratulate the many students reaching this significant milestone in their lives.

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College has been selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious prize for community colleges. Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

