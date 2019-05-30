Nutra Pharma Announces that Nyloxin is Now Available on the iRemedy Marketplace

The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, an industry leader in ecommerce medical supplies and medical business consulting, announced the addition of the Nyloxin® line of pain relief products to their marketplace

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, announced today that the iRemedy Healthcare Companies has added the entire Nyloxin product line to their marketplace.



“We are pleased to be working with iRemedy to expand the marketing of Nyloxin,” explained Rik J Deitsch, Chairman and CEO of Nutra Pharma Corporation. “We have only recently brought the Nyloxin product line back under our control and updated both the Nyloxin website and the Nutra Pharma corporate website. These efforts to increase internet awareness will continue as we join other marketing groups to greatly expand our reach to educate consumers about Nyloxin and get the product into the hands of those who need it most,” he continued. “We will also be working with iRemedy to increase the visibility of Nyloxin in the medical space in an effort to educate healthcare professionals about the power of Nyloxin as an analgesic of choice,” he concluded.

By adding Nyloxin to the iRemedy vendor network, Nutra Pharma will have the ability to process orders, access sales channels, gain promotion online with paid ads and social media, and work with thousands of independent medical representatives targeting medical practices, hospitals and other healthcare providers. The iRemedy vendor program includes infrastructure services like online promotions, order capture, order fulfillment, and can be extended to include marketing and sales team development.

“This marketplace eCommerce approach, one that is built on quality control and compliance, is revolutionizing healthcare by providing market access to emerging device, drug and supply companies. Just as Amazon, Netflix and iTunes revolutionized their markets by creating efficient and accessible distribution communities, iRemedy is bringing marketplace efficiency to the U.S. healthcare market,” stated Tony Paquin, CEO of iRemedy. “We’re excited to be working with Nutra Pharma and we know that providing people alternatives to narcotics-based pain relief medication is necessary for good communal health. That’s why we love this product and we’re glad to have it as part of the iRemedy family,” he concluded.

Nyloxin® is a safe, non-narcotic, and non-addictive Homeopathic pain reliever for the relief of pain without impairing cognitive function. Nyloxin® offers several benefits as pain relievers and anti-inflammatory agents. Nyloxin® has a well-defined safety profile. Since the early 1930s, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), Asian cobra venom, has been studied in more than 46 human clinical studies.

About iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc.

iRemedy is a privately-held healthcare technology and product distribution company that works with industry leaders, including Medline, McKesson, large hospitals, medical practices and GPOs to bring data-driven intelligence to the U.S. medical supply chain. The iRemedy platform is a ‘smart’ ecommerce solution based on the proprietary iRemedy SKU Data Platform that includes product distribution services. This platform combines transaction, billing, medical record and other data to create a more intelligent product SKU. iRemedy’s solutions combine the power of ecommerce and full supply chain fulfillment services with AI and EHR-integrated capabilities to bring diversity of suppliers, price transparency, predictive analysis and just-in-time inventory solutions that more precisely meet the needs of healthcare providers, large and small. For more information, please visit www.iremedy.com .

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

