PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ SCADA in Oil & Gas 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025”.

SCADA in Oil & Gas Industry 2019

Description:-

SCADA is an automation system that helps to acquire data from remote devices, such as transmitters, pumps, and valves, installed in the field. It uses the SCADA software platform to provide remote control, and helps to operate the devices accordingly. It also functions as a graphic display, trending, alarm, and stores data. Earlier, a generic SCADA system was used to be implemented in all end-user industries; however, advances in technology have led to customized SCADA systems that are designed to meet specific requirements of each industry.

North America is expected to dominate the this market during the forecast period, due to increase in investments in the pipeline infrastructure and increased adoption of cloud services in the region. Growing investments in refineries and exploration of new oil & gas fields in the US and Canada is also expected to drive the demand for SCADA in the oil & gas industry in North America.

In 2018, the global SCADA in Oil & Gas market size was 3410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5280 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4084518-global-scada-in-oil-gas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

This report focuses on the global SCADA in Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SCADA in Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

General Electric

Yokogawa Electric

PSI

Larsen & Toubro

Emerson Electric

IBM

Honeywell

Technipfmc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SCADA in Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SCADA in Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

…….

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4084518-global-scada-in-oil-gas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

…..

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued……

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.