Green Street Power Partners Closes Financing for 17.5 MW Minnesota Solar Portfolio

/EIN News/ --

Stamford, Conn., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Green Street Power Partners, LLC (GSPP), a leading commercial solar developer, owner and operator, closes on tax equity investment and long-term debt financing for a 17.5 megawatt community solar portfolio in Minnesota. The portfolio will consist of commercial and industrial customers. The portfolio represents GSPP’s initial foray into the Minnesota market. GSPP will own and operate the solar assets long-term. The portfolio, consisting of 4 different sites, is expected to be fully operational between now and Q3 of 2019.



GSPP secured tax equity financing for the project from Rockwood Group, through its partnership with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and ~$25M in long-term debt with Celtic Bank, a top-ten nationwide SBA lender headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.



“Guardian Life Insurance and Rockwood Group have proven to be ideal partners in this transaction. Their focus on long-term, sustainable investments aligns well with the funding opportunities we have to offer at GSPP,” stated Scott Kerner, CEO of GSPP. “We are excited about securing this investment from such reputable firms and we look forward to continued growth within this new partnership.”



"Celtic Bank is excited that it will expand its lending portfolio with this group of community solar projects in Minnesota” stated Jasna Filipović, VP of Renewable Energy & Specialty Finance at Celtic Bank. “These solar farms will both significantly increase solar production in the state and reduce energy costs to households. We are grateful to GSPP and our partnership in these great projects."



The clean energy generated by the four projects in this portfolio will offset over 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually. GSPP continues to experience rapid growth as they expand into the Midwest commercial solar market. With this most recent addition to its portfolio, GSPP now has over 70 MW under management and will generate power in 10 states.



About Rockwood Group

Rockwood Group is a national investment and asset management firm that provides innovative financing through public/private partnerships and access to capital markets for economic development and energy-related projects. Rockwood focuses on understanding, meeting and exceeding the specific needs and objectives of our investor partners and the communities in which we invest. Rockwood Management Corporation is owned by its employees through an employee stock ownership plan. To learn more visit: www.RockwoodAM.com.



About Celtic Bank

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Celtic Bank is a privately owned industrial bank chartered by the State of Utah. Celtic Bank specializes in small business finance, helping business owners with working capital, expansion, acquisition, construction, equipment financing, renewable energy finance, real estate purchases and refinances, and more.



About Green Street Power Partners

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, GSPP is a national developer, financier, owner and operator of solar energy systems for businesses, schools, nonprofits and municipalities across the country. As they expand their solar coverage, GSPP consistently provides the best available solar technology coupled with an unwavering commitment to customer service. For more information on GSPP, email info@gspp.com or visit gspp.com.



Mia Behm Green Street Power Partners, LLC mbehm@gspp.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.