Porter, LeVay & Rose Senior Vice President Matthew Abenante Honored as One of NIRI's "40 Under 40"

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc. (“PLR”), one of Wall Street’s premier investor relations agencies, announced today that the National Investor Relations Institute (“NIRI”) has honored Matthew Abenante, IRC as part of NIRI's inaugural class of the “40 Under 40” recognition program, which honors “the most talented young individuals in the investor relations community."



NIRI, the world's largest professional investor relations association, selected individuals based on "contributions to their companies, communities, the IR profession, and to NIRI." Mr. Abenante is Senior Vice President at Porter, LeVay & Rose and has over thirteen years of experience in the investor relations field, working with more than 150 listed and private companies across many industries in developing and executing their investor relations programs. He holds a Master’s degree in Investor Relations from Fordham University, along with a Bachelor’s degree in Finance & Investments from the City University of New York - Baruch College. Mr. Abenante also sits on the advisory board for the Masters in Investor Relations program at Fordham University.

Michael J. Porter, President of Porter, LeVay & Rose, commented: “Matthew has been a trusted adviser and counselor to our clients for many years, routinely providing the very best in strategic investor relations. The caliber of his work ethic and commitment to serving clients is unparalleled, and he is well deserving of this recognition from NIRI.”

“There’s no greater honor than to be recognized by your peers,” said Matthew Abenante, IRC. “I’m always inspired by the PLR team – a team with more than 40 years of experience that’s second to none. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help lead PLR into its next 40 years, while continuing to counsel a growing roster of exciting and diverse clients.”

The announcement from NIRI can be found here: https://www.niri.org/about-niri/news-media/press-releases/niri-announces-first-class-of-40-under-40%E2%80%9D-honore .

About Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc. is one of Wall Street’s premier investor relations agencies. Founded by President Michael J. Porter in 1971, the firm has become one of the country’s most esteemed investor relations agencies by providing the best in strategic investor relations, financial communications and editorial services to its clients. PLR provides investor relations services to high-growth public and private companies from a broad array of industries. For further information, please visit www.plrinvest.com .

Contact Us:

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

212-564-4700

matthew@plrinvest.com

https://twitter.com/matt_ir_guru

https://www.linkedin.com/in/matthewabenante/

/EIN News/ --



