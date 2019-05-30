Aileron Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN), the clinical-stage leader in the field of stabilized cell-permeating peptides to treat cancer and other diseases, today announced that Manuel Aivado, MD, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and host investor meetings at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference being held at the Grand Hyatt in New York on June 4-7, 2019. Details on the presentation are as follows:



Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Time: 8:00 – 8:25 a.m. EDT

Location: Grand Hyatt, New York

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Events & Presentations section of Aileron’s website ( click here ). An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay following the event.



About ALRN-6924

ALRN-6924 is a first-in-class, stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptide that mimics the p53 tumor suppressor protein to disrupt its interactions with both its endogenous inhibitors, MDMX and MDM2. ALRN-6924 is currently being evaluated in multiple clinical trials for the treatment of a variety of cancers, including cancers with MDM2-amplified tumors. For information about Aileron’s clinical trials, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Aileron

Aileron is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a proprietary platform of cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides that address the most important intracellular targets in oncology and other therapeutic areas. The stabilized helical structure of our peptides allows the design of cell-permeating therapeutic agents with large molecular surfaces for optimal target binding properties, resulting in unique drugs like ALRN-6924. For more information, please visit www.aileronrx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about Aileron's future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, including statements about Aileron’s clinical trials, financial prospects, future operations and sufficiency of funds for future operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s cash forecast, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources and the timing of clinical trial enrollments and data. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.



Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether Aileron’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether Aileron’s product candidates will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether the results of such trials will warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether Aileron's product candidates will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; whether, if product candidates obtain approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Aileron's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, filed on May 8, 2019, and risks described in other filings that Aileron may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Aileron specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.



Investors:

Aileron Therapeutics

Don Dougherty, CFO

617-995-0900

ddougherty@aileronrx.com

Media:

Hans C. Vitzthum

LifeSci Advisors, LLC.

617-535-7743

hans@lifesciadvisors.com

