Daxor Corporation Announces New Partnership with Leading Hospital in North Carolina to Integrate the BVA-100® Blood Volume Analyzer Diagnostic Test as Part of Standard Clinical Practice

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces a new partnership with a leading hospital in North Carolina to integrate Daxor's BVA-100 blood volume measurement test as part of standard clinical practice.



“Blood volume analysis allows us to provide a strategic and tactical approach to fluids, diuretics and transfusion in patients with complex illnesses that allows for improved mortality and morbidity as well as economic savings,” said Henry D. Cremisi, M.D., a specialist in nephrology & clinical research.



"This new initiative began in the first quarter of the year and usage is accelerating as the hospital has seen the economic benefits of more efficient care and physicians have seen better results," said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. "We are pleased to provide physicians with accurate, actionable information to inform treatment strategies leading to better patient outcomes and better quality of life.”

About Daxor Corporation



Daxor Corporation is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company. We manufacture the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, the first instrument cleared by the FDA to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient’s blood volume. We believe that the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer has the potential to transform therapy in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions. It is our goal, working in conjunction with hospitals and clinics, to achieve that possibility. Ultimately the company’s mission is to help hospitals and physicians incorporate Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic into standard clinical practice. For more information please visit our website at http://www.daxor.com .

