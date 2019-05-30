National MI to Host Mortgage and MI Technology Roundtable in Quincy, MA

Accenture and other top technology experts are among the speakers who will discuss a variety of hot topics relevant to mortgage lenders and servicers

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading industry experts will gather to discuss the evolution of technology in the mortgage and private mortgage insurance (MI) industries at the Digital Transformation Roundtable on June 18, 2019, from 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Granite Links Golf Club in Quincy, MA. A reception will follow. The free event is being hosted by National MI, a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) a private mortgage insurer, along with Accenture, a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Registration is required.



/EIN News/ -- National MI’s Mike Dirrane, chief sales officer and senior managing director and Mohammad Yousaf, vice president, business development and tech partnerships, will kick off the event with a discussion on the importance of a seamless technology roadmap.

Mike Hutchens, senior manager with Accenture, will discuss the digital mortgage transformation and future technology innovations on the horizon that will have a positive impact on the mortgage industry.

Other speakers include:

Billie Jo Simoneau, manager of professional services at Sourcepoint, will speak on the importance of policies and procedures, training and tracking related to the digital evolution of the mortgage and private MI industries.



Michael Piombino, senior vice president of sales with Black Knight Origination Technologies, will provide valuable information to the attendees related to the availability and application of mortgage technology and MI risk-based pricing options available today.



Arvin Sahakian, co-founder of BeSmartee, will share his unique perspective on consumer workflows and origination processes that he has incorporated into the BeSmartee technology offerings.



Keith Anderson, Optimal Blue’s Regional Vice President, has exciting news to share about the up and coming release of MI risk-based pricing with Optimal Blue this summer. He will share options and ideas for customers to consider when they are performing Investor and MI pricing comparisons.



Kevin Foley, Compass Analytics product manager, has a strong background in secondary marketing. He will share his knowledge and discuss the importance of incorporating MI risk-based pricing, which is available today within the Compass Analytics platform.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring an interesting and fast-paced day of education on relevant technology topics to the Boston Market,” said Nancy Early, director of strategic solutions at National MI.

Details of the Mortgage and MI Technology Roundtable are as follows:

Place: Granite Links Golf Club 100 Quarry Hills Drive Quincy, MA 02169 Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, reception to follow

Registration is required. To register for the roundtable, contact Nancy Early at nancy.early@nationalmi.com.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

