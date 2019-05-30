Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces CEO to Participate in Coal Ash Panel During SEARUC’s Annual Meeting

LEWIS CENTER, OH, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, will participate in the Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (SEARUC) Annual Meeting to be held June 2-5, 2019, in Gulf Shores, AL.



Richard MacPherson, President and CEO, will participate as a panelist in SEARUC’s Session 6, Coal Ash Panel, presenting how the Company’s patented Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) approach to mercury capture enhances the quality of flyash as a recyclable, salable commodity for the utility industry. Panelists, who were selected by SEARUC-invitation only, also include Michelle Bloodworth, President & CEO of the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity (ACCCE), and Patrick Cagle, President of the Alabama Coal Association . The panel discussion will be moderated by Alabama Commissioner Jeremy Oden, President of SEARUC and Chairman of the Clean Coal Committee for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners. The Coal Ash Panel will deliver presentations on Tuesday, June 4, at 10:00 AM.

“As a leading provider of mercury emissions capture technologies to many coal-fired power plants operating in the Southeast, our interests and those of SEARUC are very closely aligned,” states Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C. “I have been heavily involved in other Southeastern Energy Associations to educate policymakers, legislators, and power producers about the myriad of efficiencies, that our patented, SEA® technologies provide to the energy sector and have found that our involvement at this policy-making level to be insightful for ME 2 C along with the energy sector.”

About SEARUC

The Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (SEARUC) is a non-profit corporation founded on March 22, 1989. The purpose of the Association shall be the advancement and education of commission regulation through the study and discussions of subjects concerning the operation and supervision of public utilities to protect the interests of the people with respect to regulation of the Southeastern States. SEARUC is also to promote cooperation among the commissions of the 11 states and the unincorporated territory of the United States of America. Learn more about SEARUC at http://www.searuc.org/ .

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing unit output and preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Matters that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the gain or loss of a major customer, change in environmental regulations, disruption in supply of materials, capacity factor fluctuations of power plant operations and power demands, a significant change in general economic conditions in any of the regions where our customer utilities might experience significant changes in electric demand, a significant disruption in the supply of coal to our customer units, the loss of key management personnel, availability of capital and any major litigation regarding the Company. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance related to forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

/EIN News/ -- Company Contact:

Richard MacPherson

Chief Executive Officer

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.

Main: 614-505-6115

rmacpherson@midwestemissions.com

www.midwestemissions.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Satya Chillara

Darrow Associates

Direct: 510-396-2776

schillara@darrowir.com

www.darrowir.com



