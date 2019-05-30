Viratech Names Transpacific Founder and Former White House Advisor Henry Manayan as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Viratech Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cambridge Golf (OTC Pinksheets: VIRA) is pleased to announce the Company has approved the selection of former White House advisor, Mr. Henry Manayan, Esq., as Chief Executive Officer for the company effective June 1st, 2019. Mr. Manayan was appointed to a White House Advisory Group on Asian-Pacific Affairs by U.S. President Bill Clinton. Mr. Manayan served three terms as the Mayor of the City of Milpitas, in Silicon Valley, California, and was the first Asian-American ever elected to the position.



Mr. Manayan is the Founder and President of The Transpacific Companies, a finance and investment company based in Silicon Valley and San Diego, California. He was educated at Syracuse University, Oxford University (Great Britain), Yale-in-China College, Golden Gate University Graduate College of Banking and Finance, and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Santa Clara School of Law. He also completed post-graduate work at the London Business School and Harvard University.

Mr. Manayan was a co-founder of ViaGold Capital, a private equity and venture fund company, which went public on the Australian Stock Exchange. He was involved in the merger and acquisition of Culturecom Holdings, Ltd., (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange). While at Culturecom Holdings, his focus was in mergers and acquisitions. He served as Chairman, CEO, Board Director or executive officer to numerous portfolio companies including Terra Solar Global, which was taken public and sold. He has been an officer, director or legal counsel to 14 companies and organizations in four countries.

"After a months-long executive search, we are excited that a man of Mr. Manayan's experience, unique skill sets and character has agreed to join Viratech. On behalf of the entire company and shareholders, we welcome him!" stated Craig Forney, Viratech’s current CEO, who will be stepping aside from that role but continuing as an advisor to the company. "Mr. Manayan will have timely opportunities to apply his expertise to achieve Viratech's objectives," he said.

Viratech has been on an aggressive acquisition streak, culminating in its recent merger with Cambridge Golf, with numerous projects in the pipeline. Several of Viratech’s acquisitions or investments include Medori, My Body Symphony, Cancer IM, Newswire, and EXT.

Viratech and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cambridge Golf, is a U.S.-based, sports lifestyle company focused on projects in the Western United States and California. The Company is led by an experienced management team with extensive corporate, business, and operation records in the U.S. and Asia.

About Viratech:

Viratech Corp. (OTC Pinksheets: VIRA): Viratech Corp., is a social-knowledge networking technology company, and through its subsidiary, Cambridge Golf LLC, operates as a sports lifestyle company. It designs and manufactures nutritional products, sporting goods, and accessories or supplements to the sports, nutrition, and golf markets. The company is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

The Company has initiated a new program to evaluate undervalued assets, including CBD and hemp investments, for potential addition to its portfolio.

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Company Contact Information Viratech Corp. 1000 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suite 6-116 Suwanee, GA 30024 United States Website: http://www.cambridgegolfing.com Craig@cambridgegolfing.com 678-829-8884



