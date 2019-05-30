II-VI Incorporated Wins 2019 Supplier Excellence Award from Fujitsu

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a leading provider of solutions for optical networks, today announced that Fujitsu Network Communications Inc., a leading provider of business, information technology, and communications solutions, granted II-VI the 2019 Supplier Excellence Award at their annual Supplier Day event in Allen, Texas.



/EIN News/ -- “II-VI is proud to receive this recognition from Fujitsu and would like to thank our operations teams for their relentless efforts which made it possible,” said Richard Smart, General Manager, II-VI Network Solutions Division. “The award is a testament to our ability to leverage our vertical integration and global supply chain management excellence in order to provide outstanding logistics support to key customers such as Fujitsu.”

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

