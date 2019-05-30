Patriot One Welcomes Victoria Calvert as New Independent Director

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One Technologies” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN™ multi-sensor covert threat detection platform, welcomes Victoria A. Calvert, Professor Emeritus of Entrepreneurship and International Business at the Bissett School of Business at Mount Royal University, to Patriot One Technologies' Board of Directors effective May 29, 2019.



"Victoria has an extensive track record of success with over 30 years in international business operations and consulting,” explained Scott Shepherd, Patriot One Technologies Chairman. “I speak for our Board and staff when I say we look forward to working with her as we begin the rollout of our PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection platform on a global scale. ”

In addition to her professorship, Victoria Calvert has been an Independent Director at AltaGas Ltd. since November 1, 2015. AltaGas Ltd. is a Canadian corporation that operates a diversified energy infrastructure business across North America. She is also an advisor for the Canadian Alliance for Community Service Learning (CACSL). Ms. Calvert has served as a board member of the Heritage Park Society and will be rejoining the board in June 2019. Furthermore, she has served as the Community Services Learning Facilitator at Mount Royal University. Over her illustrious career, Ms. Calvert has published extensively on topics ranging from entrepreneurship, corporation citizenship and community engagement responsibilities. She received her undergraduate degree at Queen's University and earned an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

“I am excited to join the team at Patriot One Technologies,” expressed Victoria Calvert. “The Company’s mission to be the foremost provider of innovative threat detection solutions to create safer communities nicely fits with my own passion for corporate citizenship and community engagement.”

In connection with her appointment as a director Victoria Calvert has been granted stock options that allow her to acquire up to 250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $2.00 CAD until May 29, 2022.

In related news, the Company advises that Dinesh Kandanchatha has resigned from the Board of Directors to pursue other endeavours. On behalf of the team at Patriot One Technologies we thank Dinesh for his service and wish him continued success.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One Technologies’ mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

