ABM Industries to Participate in Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6th

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that the Company will participate in Baird’s 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 in New York City.



The Company's discussion is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM (ET) on Thursday, June 6th, 2019. A live audio webcast of the discussion may be accessed at the ‘Investors’ section of the Company’s website, located at www.abm.com . An archive will also be available on the ABM website for 90 days.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes – from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

Contact:

Investor Relations & Treasury:

Susie A. Kim

(212) 297-9721

susie.kim@abm.com

