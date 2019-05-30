Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference
BOSTON, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, today announced that Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.
/EIN News/ -- A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.rhythmtx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Rhythm website for 30 days following the presentation.
About Rhythm
Rhythm is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of setmelanotide, the company’s first-in-class MC4R agonist, in Phase 3 studies in patients with POMC deficiency obesity, LEPR deficiency obesity, BBS, and Alström syndrome. Rhythm is dedicated to improving the understanding of severe obesity that results from specific genetic disorders. For healthcare professionals, visit www.UNcommonObesity.com for more information. For patients and caregivers, visit www.LEADforRareObesity.com for more information. The company is based in Boston, MA.
Corporate Contact:
David Connolly
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
857-264-4280
dconnolly@rhythmtx.com
Investor Contact:
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com
Media Contact:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
212-253-8881
adaley@berrypr.com
