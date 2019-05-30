Idaho State Bar Signs Agreement for May 2019 launch of Identillect’s Delivery Trust®  

Idaho State Bar selects Identillect Technologies as an approved member benefit email security provider for Idaho attorneys

IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V: ID) , a trusted leading provider of compliant email security, announces the Idaho State Bar has selected Delivery Trust® as a solution for bar members to meet and exceed the regulatory requirements to protect their member sensitive communications. Identillect has recently joined forces with many state bars across the United States providing the legal community the simplest and most secure way to communicate with clients and associates.



The Idaho State Bar is dedicated to promoting the professional responsibility and competence of its members, improving the administration of justice and increasing the public understanding of and respect for the law. The Bar also takes pride in providing benefits to its members to improve the services that they provide their clients. The security education and digital communication tools provided by the legal cyber-security leader Identillect Technologies is one of those services.

Diane Minnich, Executive Director of the Idaho State Bar, commented, “The Idaho State Bar continually advances efforts to improve services for our members. We believe that the cyber-security protection platform and regulatory educational components that Identillect provides will help keep our members better informed about cyber-threats and security.”

Identillect CEO Todd Sexton states, “Identillect is proud to be a security communication provider for Idaho State Bar. Idaho State Bar is a respected organization which encourages advanced cyber-security measures. Identillect has taken a solid foothold with state bar associations across the country and look forward to be a significant contributor to the ongoing benefits the Idaho bar members have grown to expect.”

In a recent American Bar Association article, David Ries, a well-known attorney and author on cyber- security stated, “Confidential data in computers and information systems, including those used by attorneys and law firms, faces greater security threats today than ever before—and they continue to grow! Security breaches are becoming so prevalent that there is a new mantra in cybersecurity today: “It’s when not if,” a law firm or other entity will suffer a breach.” In an ABA Tech Report 2017 article they highlighted that lawyers are being specifically targeted.

Cyber-security threats are increasing, 43% of cyber-attacks are aimed at small businesses due to the lack of security infrastructure. The damages cybercrimes create for a business has no end in sight, it is estimated businesses will incur more than $6 Trillion annually by 2021 . The best way a business can combat being another statistic is through employee education and security protocols.

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client’s critical information against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

