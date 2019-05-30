There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,058 in the last 365 days.

Neos Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative extended-release (XR) products using its proprietary modified-release drug delivery and orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology platforms, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, its Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on Neos’ website for 30 days. 

About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary modified-release drug delivery technology platforms. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are three approved products using the Company’s extended-release technology platform. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Neos Therapeutics
(972) 408-1389
reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe
Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
(212) 362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

