Neos Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative extended-release (XR) products using its proprietary modified-release drug delivery and orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology platforms, today announced that Jerry McLaughlin, its Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/ . Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on Neos’ website for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary modified-release drug delivery technology platforms. Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are three approved products using the Company’s extended-release technology platform. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com .

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Neos Therapeutics

(972) 408-1389

reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

(212) 362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

