scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that John Tucker, chief executive officer, will present at the following investor conferences in June:



/EIN News/ -- Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Friday, June 7, 2019 at 8:30 AM EDT

Location: Grand Hyatt, New York, NY

BMO’s 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 3:20 PM EDT

Location: Mandarin Oriental, New York, NY

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, products for the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit scPharmaceuticals.com.

Contacts:

Katherine Taudvin, scPharmaceuticals Inc.

781-301-6706

ktaudvin@scpharma.com

Christopher F. Brinzey, Westwicke an ICR Company

339-970-2843

chris.brinzey@westwicke.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.