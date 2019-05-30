MACE Media Publishes The Cannabis Terpene Experience Written by Jason S. Lupoi, Ph. D

/EIN News/ -- Pismo Beach, CA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MACE Media Group, one of the nation’s largest diversified media and information companies in the cannabis space and the publisher of Terpenes & Testing / Extraction Magazine, announced today the publishing of The Cannabis Terpene Experience, a book written by Jason S. Lupoi, Ph. D, that provides a detailed summary of the medical and scientific literature regarding terpenes, not just limited to cannabis, but involving other botanicals found all throughout nature.



The educational book will cover a wide range of topics in relation to terpenes including their function in the natural world, basic terpene chemistry, and how terpenes have evolved from discarded waste products into a sought after solution for customizing and enhancing cannabis concentrates. This is a book designed to show everyone — from the scientifically-literate to the armchair or nascent cannabis user — how valuable terpenes are, not only in our daily routines but also when considering the delicate and aromatic distinction of the many cannabis varieties known and treasured.

“We are very excited to officially unveil MACE Media Group’s first published book, The Cannabis Terpene Experience, at CONCENTRATION 2019 on May 30 & 31 at Pala Resort & Casino,” said Celeste Miranda, Founder and CEO of CONCENTRATION 2019 and MACE Media Group. “The timing could not be more synchronistic as we dive deep into the conversations regarding cannabis concentrates, extracts, and terpenes during this conference.”

Jason S. Lupoi, Ph.D., is the Editor-in-Chief of Terpenes & Testing / Extraction Magazine. Dr. Lupoi earned his Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry from Iowa State University and specializes in quality assurance, quality control, compliance and analytical methods for evaluating plant chemistry.

“This book comes at a time when the conversation of terpenes and cannabis concentrates are at an all-time high,” Dr. Lupoi commented. “I am very excited to help educate people on terpenes, from their role as the fragrant weaponry and beacons that plants and insects use for defense and communication to the medicinal properties they have demonstrated in the scientific literature. Earth is alive with terpenes.”

About CONCENTRATION 2019

CONCENTRATION is a Cannabis extraction conference and breakthrough event assembling the entire specialty cannabis extraction and analytical science spectrum in one smart, connected space that’s focused on providing real solutions with proven success. Attendees will connect firsthand with innovative industry leaders and forward thinkers offering tangible ideas and practical applications for all areas of cannabis extraction and analytical science. The conference is a two-day immersive event offering exclusive content and keynote seminars, alongside vetted exhibits and interactive experiences. Find out more at CONCENTRATION or connect on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

About MACE Media Group

MACE Media Group publishes niche cannabis industry trade publications. Its first title, Terpenes and Testing Magazine, was the first industry trade publication devoted to cannabis science. Its newest publication, CBD Health & Wellness Magazine, revolves around the growing CBD industry to provide news on trending applications, medical research, and updates with laws and regulations. MACE also produces many trade events that attract dozens of cannabis and mainstream media journalists. Currently, MACE Media Group is producing a tour of CBD expos bringing together thousands of industry influencers, forming the most comprehensive CBD event in the United States. Find out more at MACE Media Group.

