LogicBio to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases, today announced that Fred Chereau, President and Chief Executive Officer of LogicBio, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of LogicBio’s website at https://investor.logicbio.com , where it will be archived for approximately 30 days.



About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in pediatric patients with significant unmet medical needs using GeneRide™, its proprietary technology platform. GeneRide enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene in a nuclease-free and promoterless approach by relying on the native process of homologous recombination to drive potential lifelong expression. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., LogicBio is committed to developing medicines that will transform the lives of pediatric patients and their families.

For more information, please visit www.logicbio.com.

