Nursing Bras Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

Global and India Nursing Bras market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Destination Maternity (Motherhood)

Bravado

Triumph

La Leche League

Anita

Medela

Cake Maternity

Leading Lady

Cantaloop

Rosemadame

Senshukai

INUjIRUSHI

Wacoal (Elomi)

Sweet Mommy

Mamaway

O.C.T. Mami

Happy House

Hubo

Embry

Aimer

A nursing bra is a specialized brassiere that provides additional support to women who are pregnant or lactating and permits comfortable breastfeeding without the need to remove the bra. This is accomplished by specially designed bra cups that include flaps which can be opened with one hand to expose the nipple. The flap is usually held closed with a simple clasp or hook.

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Underwire Nursing Bras

Wireless Nursing Bras

By Application

Pregnant Women

Lactating Women

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter's Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

