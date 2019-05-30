Nursing Bras Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Nursing Bras Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
Global and India Nursing Bras market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Destination Maternity (Motherhood)
Bravado
Triumph
La Leche League
Anita
Medela
Cake Maternity
Leading Lady
Cantaloop
Rosemadame
Senshukai
INUjIRUSHI
Wacoal (Elomi)
Sweet Mommy
Mamaway
O.C.T. Mami
Happy House
Hubo
Embry
Aimer
A nursing bra is a specialized brassiere that provides additional support to women who are pregnant or lactating and permits comfortable breastfeeding without the need to remove the bra. This is accomplished by specially designed bra cups that include flaps which can be opened with one hand to expose the nipple. The flap is usually held closed with a simple clasp or hook.
Market Segment as follows:
By Type
Underwire Nursing Bras
Wireless Nursing Bras
By Application
Pregnant Women
Lactating Women
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;
Section 2:
Global and India Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
India export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter's Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
