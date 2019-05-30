Global Labels Market report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players, Share and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Labels Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A label is a piece of paper, plastic film, cloth, metal, or other material affixed to a container or product, on which is written or printed information or symbols about the product or item. Information printed directly on a container or article can also be considered labeling. Labels have many uses, including providing information on a product's origin, manufacturer (e.g., brand name), use, shelf-life and disposal, some or all of which may be governed by legislation such as that for food in the UK or United States. Methods of production and attachment to packaging are many and various and may also be subject to internationally recognized standards. In many countries, hazardous products such as poisons or flammable liquids must have a warning label.

This report focuses on the global Labels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Labels development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Avery Dennison

Bemis

CCL Industries

Lintec

Berry Global

Cenveo

Constantia Flexibles

Hood Packaging

Intertape Polymer Group

Karlville Development

Klöckner Pentaplast

Macfarlane Group

SleeveCo

DowDupont

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pressure-sensitive labels

Glue-applied labels

Sleeve labels

In-mold labels

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Food and Beverage

Chemical and Biochemical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Labels status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Labels development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

