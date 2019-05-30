Global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Lighting as a service (LaaS) will bring lighting to the market which is powered, controlled and connected by digital networks; this create broad capabilities to manage smart loads, create new use cases for lighting, and reduce costs and carbon emissions. North America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Europe. 

This report focuses on the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Koninklijke Philips 
Cooper Industries 
General Electric 
Osram 
SIB Lighting 
Cree 
RCG Lighthouse 
Digital Lumens 
Lutron 
Future Energy Solutions 
Lunera Lighting 
Itelecom USA 
Legrand S.A 
Igor Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Indoor 
Outdoor

Market segment by Application, split into 
Commercial 
Municipal 
Industrial 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

