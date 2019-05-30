Global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Lighting as a service (LaaS) will bring lighting to the market which is powered, controlled and connected by digital networks; this create broad capabilities to manage smart loads, create new use cases for lighting, and reduce costs and carbon emissions. North America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Europe.
This report focuses on the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Koninklijke Philips
Cooper Industries
General Electric
Osram
SIB Lighting
Cree
RCG Lighthouse
Digital Lumens
Lutron
Future Energy Solutions
Lunera Lighting
Itelecom USA
Legrand S.A
Igor Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor
Outdoor
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Municipal
Industrial
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
