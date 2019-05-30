Global Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
Wireless home broadband solutions use wireless devices, such as a router or a dongle, for connecting to the internet via Wi-Fi technology. These devices, unlike fixed line connections, use a cellular 3G or 4G technology at the backhaul of their network to provide internet connection to end-users. The device uses a subscriber identity module (SIM) card for authentication and for encoding and decoding the data to be uploaded or downloaded.
One trend in the market is pay-as-you-go business model. The pay-as-you-go business model by cellular providers is a type of mobile phone service subscription through which SIM owners can pay in advance for data and can add more data as and when needed, which can be daily, weekly, or monthly. One driver in the market is need for higher throughput. All internet users require high-speed throughput, in other words, data speeds. Emerging multimedia venues, such as social applications, virtual reality, and e-commerce, require more bandwidth compared with the situation. With the entry of Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart applications, the amount of data traveling across the network is increasing significantly. These requirements can be fulfilled by high-speed and real-time wireless networks.
The key players covered in this study
Cambium Networks
Huawei Technologies
NETGEAR
TP-Link Technologies
ZTE
This report focuses on the global Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fixed Solutions
Portable Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Home Broadband Wi-Fi Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
