Deem to Create 50 Jobs With New Innovation Center in Dublin

US travel tech specialist chooses Ireland as part of global growth strategy

/EIN News/ --

San Francisco, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Deem, a leading mobile and cloud software technology provider, today announced that it will create 50 highly skilled jobs at a new European Innovation Center in Dublin. Deem’s expansion into Europe is part of a bold growth strategy that will see the company doubling its workforce around the world, including at its headquarters in San Francisco.

Deem offers a suite of travel booking and management tools for corporate customers and travel management firms. It is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings – the world’s largest car rental provider, which provides services in more than 90 countries and has annual revenues of $24.1 billion.

With the support of Enterprise Holdings – which has operated the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand in Ireland for the past 22 years – Deem will hire 50 software engineers for its Dublin Innovation Center in the coming 12 months, with further expansion in 2020.

“Dublin is the ideal location for our new European Innovation Center,” said John F. Rizzo, CEO and President, Deem. “It’s a world-renowned hub for technology, innovation and excellence with an exceptional number of skilled workers, great international connections and a high standard of living.”

“Expanding into Dublin will allow us to pursue our mission – to transform corporate travel – faster than ever before,” said Rizzo.“Business travelers from around the world are counting on Deem to take the frustration and uncertainty out of booking and managing their trips, and travel managers are relying on us to help them save time and money for their companies.”

The new European Innovation Center in Dublin will house a highly-skilled research and development team that will focus on building the future of travel platform to optimize Deem’s travel solutions.

“I am delighted to welcome Deem to Dublin,” said Heather Humphreys, TD, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.“Ireland is well-established as a vibrant technology hub, and the opening of this new innovation center in Dublin is a welcome addition to that landscape. This announcement is a reflection of how attractive Ireland is to companies operating in the tech sector. We have the skills and talent available to enable the company to grow and to embed their operations here and I look forward to their continued expansion and success over the coming years.”

“Today’s announcement by Deem is a testament to the highly-skilled, diverse workforce we have here in Ireland, particularly in the technology sector,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland. “I wish Deem every success in establishing their Irish operations here and offer the continued support of IDA Ireland.”

“This is a once-in-a-career opportunity,” said Ashutosh Saxena, Director, Ireland Operations, Deem. “The European Innovation Center will design an innovative architecture that enhances and builds on the efforts of hundreds of the very best software engineers in Silicon Valley over the past two decades.”







About DEEM



Deem ranks as one of the top companies to work for in the US. Glassdoor rates the company 4.5 out of 5 and CEO, John F. Rizzo receives 100% approval from employees. IDC ranks Deem as a Major Player and CV Magazine awarded Deem, Most Outstanding Business Travel Solutions Provider in 2018 and 2019. Some of Deem’s latest innovations include National Car and Driver solutions in China, and Intelligent Attach for hotel.

Deem create products that give employees everything they need to make better travel decisions, wherever they are. With the most intuitive, secure, and powerful travel solutions, companies save money, their employees stay connected, and everyone gets more done.

Deem is used by more than 50,000 corporate customers and plugs into the world’s largest travel management companies and expense providers. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Bangalore, India and Dublin, Ireland.

Deem is wholly owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world’s largest car rental provider, and an industry leader in mobility and technology. Enterprise Holdings is one of the top global travel companies, ranking ahead of all other car rental companies, many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies, based on its annual revenues.

Tahnee Perry Deem Inc. 4155908300 tahnee.perry@deem.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.