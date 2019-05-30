Resilient Flooring Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Resilient Flooring Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”

Global and India Resilient Flooring market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Tarkett

Armstrong

Beaulieu

Forbo

Mohawk

Gerflor

Mannington Mills

Shaw

Congoleum

DLW Flooring

James Halstead

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

TOLI

Naibao Floor

Resilient flooring is made of materials that have some elasticity, giving the flooring a degree of flexibility. The resilient flooring category includes luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), vinyl composite tile (VCT), vinyl sheets, linoleum, cork, rubber, and other types of synthetic flooring.

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Vinyl Flooring

Linoleum

Rubber

Others

By Application

Commercial flooring

Residential flooring

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter's Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

