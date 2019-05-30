Shadow Banking Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2019
Description
The shadow banking system is a term for the collection of non-bank financial intermediaries that provide services similar to traditional commercial banks but outside normal banking regulations.
The credit requirement of large and medium enterprises to generate working capital will contribute to the growth of the shadow financial system in EMEA. According to this market study, this region will account for almost 45% of the total market shar. Additionally, the introduction of stricter regulations on traditional financial institutions is also expected to augment the demand for credit offerings from non-financial institutions.
In 2018, the global Shadow Banking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Shadow Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Shadow Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Barclays
HSBC
Credit Suisse
Citibank
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Securitization Vehicles
Money Market Funds
Markets For Repurchase Agreements
Investment Banks
Mortgage Companies
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Shadow Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Shadow Banking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
