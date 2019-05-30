Shadow Banking Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Shadow Banking -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow Banking Industry

Description

The shadow banking system is a term for the collection of non-bank financial intermediaries that provide services similar to traditional commercial banks but outside normal banking regulations.

The credit requirement of large and medium enterprises to generate working capital will contribute to the growth of the shadow financial system in EMEA. According to this market study, this region will account for almost 45% of the total market shar. Additionally, the introduction of stricter regulations on traditional financial institutions is also expected to augment the demand for credit offerings from non-financial institutions.

In 2018, the global Shadow Banking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Shadow Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Shadow Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays

HSBC

Credit Suisse

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080383-global-shadow-banking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Securitization Vehicles

Money Market Funds

Markets For Repurchase Agreements

Investment Banks

Mortgage Companies

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Shadow Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Shadow Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Shadow Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Securitization Vehicles

1.4.3 Money Market Funds

1.4.4 Markets For Repurchase Agreements

1.4.5 Investment Banks

1.4.6 Mortgage Companies

1.4.7 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Shadow Banking Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Shadow Banking Market Size

2.2 Shadow Banking Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Shadow Banking Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Shadow Banking Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4080383-global-shadow-banking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch

12.1.1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Shadow Banking Introduction

12.1.4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Revenue in Shadow Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Recent Development

12.2 Barclays

12.2.1 Barclays Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Shadow Banking Introduction

12.2.4 Barclays Revenue in Shadow Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Barclays Recent Development

12.3 HSBC

12.3.1 HSBC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Shadow Banking Introduction

12.3.4 HSBC Revenue in Shadow Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 HSBC Recent Development

12.4 Credit Suisse

12.4.1 Credit Suisse Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Shadow Banking Introduction

12.4.4 Credit Suisse Revenue in Shadow Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Credit Suisse Recent Development

12.5 Citibank

12.5.1 Citibank Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Shadow Banking Introduction

12.5.4 Citibank Revenue in Shadow Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Citibank Recent Development

12.6 Deutsche Bank

12.6.1 Deutsche Bank Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Shadow Banking Introduction

12.6.4 Deutsche Bank Revenue in Shadow Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Deutsche Bank Recent Development

12.7 Goldman Sachs

12.7.1 Goldman Sachs Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Shadow Banking Introduction

12.7.4 Goldman Sachs Revenue in Shadow Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Goldman Sachs Recent Development

12.8 Morgan Stanley

12.8.1 Morgan Stanley Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Shadow Banking Introduction

12.8.4 Morgan Stanley Revenue in Shadow Banking Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Morgan Stanley Recent Development

Continued...

Also Read -

Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Market Analysis 2012-2017 and Forecast 2018-2023

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.