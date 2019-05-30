Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Shadow Banking Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 30, 2019

Description

The shadow banking system is a term for the collection of non-bank financial intermediaries that provide services similar to traditional commercial banks but outside normal banking regulations. 

The credit requirement of large and medium enterprises to generate working capital will contribute to the growth of the shadow financial system in EMEA. According to this market study, this region will account for almost 45% of the total market shar. Additionally, the introduction of stricter regulations on traditional financial institutions is also expected to augment the demand for credit offerings from non-financial institutions. 
In 2018, the global Shadow Banking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Shadow Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Shadow Banking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 
Barclays 
HSBC 
Credit Suisse 
Citibank 
Deutsche Bank 
Goldman Sachs 
Morgan Stanley

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Securitization Vehicles 
Money Market Funds 

Markets For Repurchase Agreements 
Investment Banks 
Mortgage Companies 
Other

Market segment by Application, split into 
SMEs 
Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Shadow Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Shadow Banking development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

