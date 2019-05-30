Ginger Beer Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ginger Beer is a naturally sweetened and carbonated, usually non-alcoholic beverage. It is produced by the natural fermentation of prepared ginger spice, yeast and sugar.
According to this study, over the next five years the Ginger Beer market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ginger Beer business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ginger Beer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Ginger Beer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Alcoholic Ginger Beer
Non-Alcoholic Ginger
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Retail
Catering
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SUPER SUPER MARKET EXPORT LTD
RITA FOOD & DRINK CO., LTD
AUSTRALIA CORPORATION PTY LTD
Xiamen Designcrafts4u Industrial Co., Ltd.
Shandong Gaotang JBS Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
IMI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
EURO GLOBE DISTRIBUTORS LIMITED
Yongkang August Industry And Trade Co., Ltd.
Pataza Pty Limited
ANIMA INTERNATIONAL (THAILAND ) CO., LTD.
Nantong Chitsuru Foods Co., Ltd.
GUAN CHUAR ASIA SDN BHD
JOINT HAND GENERAL TRADING LLC
Bundaberg Brewed Drinks
Portland Soda Works
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ginger Beer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Ginger Beer market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ginger Beer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ginger Beer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Ginger Beer Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Ginger Beer Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Ginger Beer Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Ginger Beer Segment by Type
2.2.1 Alcoholic Ginger Beer
2.2.2 Non-Alcoholic Ginger
2.3 Ginger Beer Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Ginger Beer Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Ginger Beer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Ginger Beer Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Ginger Beer Segment by Application
2.4.1 Retail
2.4.2 Catering
2.5 Ginger Beer Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Ginger Beer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Ginger Beer Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Ginger Beer Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Ginger Beer by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Ginger Beer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Ginger Beer Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Ginger Beer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Ginger Beer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Ginger Beer Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Ginger Beer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Ginger Beer Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Ginger Beer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Ginger Beer Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Ginger Beer Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 SUPER SUPER MARKET EXPORT LTD
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Ginger Beer Product Offered
12.1.3 SUPER SUPER MARKET EXPORT LTD Ginger Beer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 SUPER SUPER MARKET EXPORT LTD News
12.2 RITA FOOD & DRINK CO., LTD
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Ginger Beer Product Offered
12.2.3 RITA FOOD & DRINK CO., LTD Ginger Beer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 RITA FOOD & DRINK CO., LTD News
12.3 AUSTRALIA CORPORATION PTY LTD
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Ginger Beer Product Offered
12.3.3 AUSTRALIA CORPORATION PTY LTD Ginger Beer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 AUSTRALIA CORPORATION PTY LTD News
12.4 Xiamen Designcrafts4u Industrial Co., Ltd.
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Ginger Beer Product Offered
12.4.3 Xiamen Designcrafts4u Industrial Co., Ltd. Ginger Beer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Xiamen Designcrafts4u Industrial Co., Ltd. News
12.5 Shandong Gaotang JBS Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Ginger Beer Product Offered
12.5.3 Shandong Gaotang JBS Bioengineering Co., Ltd. Ginger Beer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Shandong Gaotang JBS Bioengineering Co., Ltd. News
12.6 IMI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Ginger Beer Product Offered
12.6.3 IMI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Ginger Beer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 IMI INTERNATIONAL LIMITED News
……Continued
