Global CAD Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Growth Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players and more...

CAD refers to a software tool used to achieve accuracy in designing and modeling of products and components of an organization. CAD solutions are widely adopted by industries, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, and others. The solutions help end-users develop prototypes of products digitally before the production stage. They also help in the development of industry-specific products. 

Increasing use of CAD software in packaging industry, along with growing product recalls in automotive industry, are some of the key factors positively impacting the growth of the industry. However, availability of free and open-source CAD software, and high cost of advanced and 3D CAD software are the factors negatively impacting the growth of the market. 

The key players covered in this study 
Autodesk 
Dassault Systèmes 
PTC 
Mentor Graphics 
BricsCAD 
Graebert 
RealCAD 
Solvespace 
TurboCAD

China was the major contributor to the growth of the market and accounted for about 22% of the total market shares. The use of CAD software in the aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and automotive industries to improve the product development processes will augment the demand for CAD software from the country. Moreover, with the significant increase in foreign direct investment in R&D sectors of several end-users, the demand for ECAD will also increase. 

This report focuses on the global CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CAD development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
3D 
2D

Market segment by Application, split into 
Automotive 
Industrial Machinery 
Aerospace 
Defense 
Electrical & Electronics 
Healthcare 
Arts 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global CAD status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the CAD development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

