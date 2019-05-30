Global Digital Transformation Services Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Digital Transformation Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The increasing integration of marketing and technology is changing the business framework in many industries. Digital transformation is a cause that contributes towards the realignment of people, process, and technology, and it is increasingly being adopted to gain a competitive edge. These solutions comprise of digital transformation software and services. Digital software includes digital platforms, digital content and applications, integration platforms, analytics, the web, mobile, and social solutions. Digital transformation services include integration, consulting, implementation, and managed services.

Digital transformation is instrumental to the strategic decision making of most enterprise CXOs looking to implement the right third-party platform such as the cloud, mobile, and big data. Many IT manufacturers are reinventing their strategies to position themselves as suitable service providers. While they look to leverage existing client accounts, the market presents an attractive opportunity to explore several potential customers who are likely to embrace digital transformation in the next four years. IT service providers and technology consulting firms are likely to foray with tailored industry-specific strategies.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

IBM

Infosys

TCS

...

This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation Services development in United States, Europe and China.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital transformation software

Digital transformation services

Market segment by Application, split into

For people

For process

For technology

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Transformation Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Transformation Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

