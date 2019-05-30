Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Cognitive Computing Market 2019 is Expected to Reach US$ 71000 Million by 2025 with 28.0% CAGR

Cognitive Computing is completely changing the way organization use their big data in each vertical, especially in industries like Healthcare, BFSI and Customer services. This is big revolution in global information technology market and holds very strong potential of growth. The Cognitive Computing enables a machine to think, interpret and infer information like a human brain. The biggest advancement in this market is IBM’s Watson Cognitive Computing. There are few players in the market that have developed the technique of integrating cognitive computing with internet of things (IoT). In 2018, the global Cognitive Computing market size was 9850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 71000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.0% during 2019-2025.

The cognitive computing basically works on the principle of neocortex, a part of human brain that plays a big role in the decision making by analyzing the behaviors of a human being and makes decision based on time series analysis. The computer systems that we are using today are consulting us the way we already programmed them, but cognitive computing systems are completely different, they work on the machine learning algorithms and natural language processing. This unique feature of cognitive computing is enabling business organizations to use immense amount of dark data available with them.

The key players covered in this study 
Google 
IBM 
Microsoft Corporation 
Palantir 
Saffron Technology 
Cold Light 
Cognitive Scale 
Enterra Solutions 
Numenta 
Vicarious

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Natural Language Processing (NLP) 
Machine Learning 
Automated Reasoning 
Other Technologies

Market segment by Application, split into 
SMBs 
Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

