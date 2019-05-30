Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Trends, Manufacturing Base, Demand, and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

Wise.Guy.

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is a form of liver disease that develops in patients who are not alcoholic. The major feature in NASH is fat deposition in the liver, along with inflammation and damage to the liver. Most patients with NASH are not aware that they are suffering from a liver problem. However, NASH can become severe and can lead to cirrhosis, in which the liver is permanently damaged.

This market is boosted by the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, and high investments for research and development, which leads to rising demand for NASH and others nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases (NAFLD) therapies in the market. As per the regional analysis, the well-established healthcare infrastructure with the high adoption rate of new technologies and increasing research activities, makes North America dominate this market.

AstraZeneca

Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Enzo Biochem

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Genfit

Gilead

Horizon Pharma

Immuron

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

Obeticholic Acid (OCA)

Elafibranor

Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Provider

Retail Pharmacy

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

To analyze global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

