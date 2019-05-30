Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Trends, Manufacturing Base, Demand, and Growth Rate Forecast 2025
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is a form of liver disease that develops in patients who are not alcoholic. The major feature in NASH is fat deposition in the liver, along with inflammation and damage to the liver. Most patients with NASH are not aware that they are suffering from a liver problem. However, NASH can become severe and can lead to cirrhosis, in which the liver is permanently damaged.
Scope of the Report:
This market is boosted by the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, and high investments for research and development, which leads to rising demand for NASH and others nonalcoholic fatty liver diseases (NAFLD) therapies in the market. As per the regional analysis, the well-established healthcare infrastructure with the high adoption rate of new technologies and increasing research activities, makes North America dominate this market.
In 2018, the global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
AstraZeneca
Conatus Pharmaceuticals
Enzo Biochem
Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Genfit
Gilead
Horizon Pharma
Immuron
Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Novo Nordisk
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Vitamin E & Pioglitazone
Obeticholic Acid (OCA)
Elafibranor
Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Provider
Retail Pharmacy
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
