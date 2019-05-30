Global Craft Beer Equipment Market 2019 Share, Trend, Growth, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Craft Beer Equipment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Craft Beer Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Craft Beer Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Craft Beer Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Mashing Equipment

Fermentation Equipment

Cooling Equipment

Storage Equipment

Compressors

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Microbrewery

Brew Pub

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Alfa Laval

GEA Group

Krones Group

Paul Mueller

Praj Industries

Meura SA

Della Toffola

Criveller Group

Kaspar Schulz

Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment

Hypro Group

Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Craft Beer Equipment Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Craft Beer Equipment Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Craft Beer Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Craft Beer Equipment Segment by Type

2.2.1 Mashing Equipment

2.2.2 Fermentation Equipment

2.2.3 Cooling Equipment

2.2.4 Storage Equipment

2.2.5 Compressors

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Craft Beer Equipment Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Craft Beer Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Craft Beer Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Craft Beer Equipment Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Craft Beer Equipment Segment by Application

2.4.1 Microbrewery

2.4.2 Brew Pub

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Craft Beer Equipment Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Craft Beer Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Craft Beer Equipment Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Craft Beer Equipment Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Craft Beer Equipment by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Craft Beer Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Craft Beer Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Craft Beer Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Craft Beer Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Craft Beer Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Craft Beer Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Craft Beer Equipment Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Craft Beer Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Craft Beer Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Craft Beer Equipment Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Craft Beer Equipment by Regions

4.1 Craft Beer Equipment by Regions

4.1.1 Global Craft Beer Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Craft Beer Equipment Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Craft Beer Equipment Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Craft Beer Equipment Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Craft Beer Equipment Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Craft Beer Equipment Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Craft Beer Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Craft Beer Equipment Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Craft Beer Equipment Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Craft Beer Equipment Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Craft Beer Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

……Continued

