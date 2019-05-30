Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Trade Finance Market and Active Key Profiles | Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas, ICBC, China Exim Bank

Trade Finance -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Trade Finance Industry

Description

This report focuses on the global Trade Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Trade Finance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Citigroup Inc 
BNP Paribas 
ICBC 
China Exim Bank 
JPMorgan Chase & Co 
Mizuho Financial Group 
MUFG 
Commerzbank 
Bank of Communication 
Credit Agricole 
Standard Chartered 
HSBC 
ANZ 
Afreximbank 
Export-Import Bank of India 
AlAhli Bank 
EBRD

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Letters of Credit 
Guarantees 
Supply Chain Finance 
Documentary Collection 
Other

Market segment by Application, split into 
Finance 
Energy 
Power Generation 
Transport 
Renewables 
Metals & Non Metallic Minerals 
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Trade Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Trade Finance development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Trade Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Letters of Credit 
1.4.3 Guarantees 
1.4.4 Supply Chain Finance 
1.4.5 Documentary Collection 
1.4.6 Other 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Trade Finance Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Finance 
1.5.3 Energy 
1.5.4 Power Generation 
1.5.5 Transport 
1.5.6 Renewables 
1.5.7 Metals & Non Metallic Minerals 
1.5.8 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Trade Finance Market Size 
2.2 Trade Finance Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Trade Finance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Trade Finance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Citigroup Inc 
12.1.1 Citigroup Inc Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Trade Finance Introduction 
12.1.4 Citigroup Inc Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Citigroup Inc Recent Development 
12.2 BNP Paribas 
12.2.1 BNP Paribas Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Trade Finance Introduction 
12.2.4 BNP Paribas Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 BNP Paribas Recent Development 
12.3 ICBC 
12.3.1 ICBC Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Trade Finance Introduction 
12.3.4 ICBC Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 ICBC Recent Development 
12.4 China Exim Bank 
12.4.1 China Exim Bank Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Trade Finance Introduction 
12.4.4 China Exim Bank Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 China Exim Bank Recent Development 
12.5 JPMorgan Chase & Co 
12.5.1 JPMorgan Chase & Co Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Trade Finance Introduction 
12.5.4 JPMorgan Chase & Co Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 JPMorgan Chase & Co Recent Development 
12.6 Mizuho Financial Group 
12.6.1 Mizuho Financial Group Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Trade Finance Introduction 
12.6.4 Mizuho Financial Group Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Mizuho Financial Group Recent Development 
12.7 MUFG 
12.7.1 MUFG Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Trade Finance Introduction 
12.7.4 MUFG Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 MUFG Recent Development 
12.8 Commerzbank 
12.8.1 Commerzbank Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Trade Finance Introduction 
12.8.4 Commerzbank Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Commerzbank Recent Development 
12.9 Bank of Communication 
12.9.1 Bank of Communication Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Trade Finance Introduction 
12.9.4 Bank of Communication Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Bank of Communication Recent Development 
12.10 Credit Agricole 
12.10.1 Credit Agricole Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Trade Finance Introduction 
12.10.4 Credit Agricole Revenue in Trade Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Credit Agricole Recent Development 
12.11 Standard Chartered 
12.12 HSBC 
12.13 ANZ 
12.14 Afreximbank 
12.15 Export-Import Bank of India 
12.16 AlAhli Bank 
12.17 EBRD

Continued...  

          

