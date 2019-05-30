Solar Farm Automation 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Solar Farm Automation Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Solar Farm Automation Market 2019

The solar tracker segment dominated the solar farm automation market and accounted for close to 70% of the market share. A sharp reduction in the prices of solar trackers and high device efficiency are some of the leading factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The solar farm automation market was led by EMEA, which accounted for more than 50% of the market share.

In 2018, the global Solar Farm Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Solar Farm Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Solar Farm Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Siemens

AllEarth Renewables

DEGER

Emerson Electric

First Solar

General Electric

Mecasolar

Yokogawa Electric

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Array Technologies

Smarttrak Solar Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solar Tracker

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual Farm

Contracted Farm

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Solar Farm Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Solar Farm Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

