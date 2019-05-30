Global Cable Glands Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% From 2018 to 2025

Big Market Research has added a report on the cable glands market. According to the report, the global cable glands market is predicted to reach $2,841.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Portland, OR, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cable Glands Market Report provides in-depth insights into profile of key players, current market dynamics, latest technological developments, evolving application segments, and lucrative avenues along with growth prospects of the market players across regions. Additionally, it provides a detailed analysis of the key factors accountable for the rise in demand for cable glands during the forecast period. The report outlines the existing competition within the industry for new entrants. Additionally, the research offers in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis of the recent trends in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cable glands market. The market is categorized based on type, cable type, material, end user, and region. Based on type, the study divides the market into industrial and hazardous. The hazardous type is further divided into flameproof, increased safety, EMC, and others. The study bifurcates the cable type into armored and unarmored. Based on material, the research classifies the market into brass, plastic/nylon, stainless steel, and others. Furthermore, the different end users of the market are mining, oil & gas, manufacturing & processing, aerospace, chemical, and other (Marine etc.) industries. Regionally, the market is explored across LAMEA, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Moreover, countries from each region are explored in the report. The study offers a detailed analysis on market forecasts for each region for the forecast period.

The leading market players explored in the global cable glands market include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Amphenol Corporation, CMP Products Limited, Cortem Group, Hubbell Incorporated, 3M, Eaton Corporation PLC, Bartec Group, and Jacob GMBH. Furthermore, the report provides Porter’s Five Forces analysis, which demonstrates the potency of buyers and suppliers active in the industry. Additionally, the analyses provided in the report assist the investors and stakeholders in determining investment suitability, and market players to grab opportunities for collaborations, partnerships, and agreements.

The factors driving the growth of the cable glands sector include renewal and advancement of existing systems, surge in the construction industry among developing countries, increase in energy demand levels across the world, rise in population, and growth in real estates. In addition, continuous demand for power and energy in the developed and developing or underdeveloped countries presents a major opportunity for the growth of the cable glands industry.

