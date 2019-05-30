Ritter Pharmaceuticals Shares New Market Research Illuminating the Life Challenges of a Lactose Intolerance Sufferer

Current treatment options only provide full symptom relief to 9% of patients; 90% of sufferers want a better solution



LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTTR) (“Ritter Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”), a developer of innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases with an initial focus on the development of RP-G28, a drug candidate with the potential to be the first FDA-approved treatment for lactose intolerance (LI), today shared data from an independent research study conducted by JJN Consulting. The study included a survey of approximately 1,500 LI patients to gain deeper insights into their experiences and into the unmet needs apparent in LI today.

Lactose intolerance is caused by inadequate lactase enzyme activity in the small intestine, which results in undigested lactose following dairy consumption. The undigested lactose is then fermented in the gut and leads to painful, uncomfortable and often embarrassing symptoms of abdominal pain, flatulence, diarrhea, bloating, and cramping. This effects more than 40 million people in the U.S.1, 2 with more than 9 million3, 4 having moderate to severe symptoms.

85% of lactose intolerance sufferers are trying to manage their symptoms with limited choices

Primary research4 found that 85% of all lactose intolerance sufferers (93% of severe and 87% of moderate) are actively trying to manage their condition; which include reducing dairy (71%) or eliminating dairy from their diet, using dairy substitutes, lactase pills or pre-/pro-biotics, or taking indirect symptom relieving over-the-counter medications such as antacids or anti-diarrheals. There are no FDA-approved options and no option is suitable for every situation – ~60% of sufferers use multiple options, yet:

Only 9% get total symptom relief from their chosen method

67% of these patients report their chosen management option doesn’t provide them the relief they find important

52% of sufferers have given up talking to their doctor about their lactose intolerance as the doctor is not able to provide them any new or better treatment options

90% of sufferers want a better solution

As avoiding dairy is the most direct way to prevent and manage symptoms, patients primarily report limiting dairy from their diet as their most attempted approach, nevertheless:

66% of sufferers find it challenging to remove dairy entirely from their diet, likely due to the many hidden sources of lactose – for example, bread and salad dressing can have hidden dairy ingredients

68% of moderate and severe LI sufferers say their LI has had a negative impact on their life – such as their mental health, their relationships, or their productivity

90% of sufferers (including 94% of severe and 92% of moderate LI sufferers) want a better solution 4 , desiring “to be able to enjoy dairy without negative consequences”, eat all the same things their family members eat without worrying, or most importantly to live a “normal life”

, desiring “to be able to enjoy dairy without negative consequences”, eat all the same things their family members eat without worrying, or most importantly to live a “normal life” Nearly 70% of sufferers overall indicated that they would be motivated to try a new treatment that allowed them to eat at least some dairy without negative consequences

“This market research really points to the heart of the unmet medical need LI patients face today,” said Andrew J. Ritter, CEO of Ritter Pharmaceuticals. “Lactose intolerance is often brushed off as being ‘non-life threatening’ and thus ‘just don’t eat dairy foods and you’ll be fine.’ But, here we see that many people are really trying to manage their condition and still not able to achieve enough relief. Living with this condition can be really challenging – a better treatment is needed to help patients avoid the embarrassing and often painful symptoms associated with LI, while also being able to enjoy the foods they desire.”

About data collection and analysis with JJN Consulting

Results cited in this press release were sourced from a quantitative, primary market research study conducted in the U.S. in 2019, in which a robust sample population of approximately 1,500 respondents who identify as being lactose intolerant participated in an online survey.4 Research and analysis were conducted by an independent, third party market research organization, JJN Consulting, with expertise in pharmaceutical research.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.RitterPharma.com, @RitterPharma) develops innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, RP-G28, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for lactose intolerance, a condition that affects over one billion people worldwide. RP-G28 is in Phase 3 clinical development with its first Phase 3 clinical trial, known as “Liberatus,” currently underway and top-line data expected early in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company is further exploring the therapeutic potential that gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing a variety of diseases including: gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, metabolic, and liver disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that express the current beliefs and expectations of Ritter Pharmaceuticals’ management. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements related to our anticipated timing for completion of the Liberatus study, and our release of data from the study. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect our actual results are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ritter cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

John Beck

310-203-1000

john@ritterpharma.com

Sources

NICHD 2006, “Lactose Intolerance: Information for Health Care Providers” https://www.nichd.nih.gov/sites/default/files/publications/pubs/documents/NICHD_MM_Lactose_FS_rev.pdf National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, NIH. Lactose Intolerance. Retrieved May 14, 2019, from https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/lactose-intolerance/definition-facts Objective Insights, “Market Research Analysis and Forecasts on Lactose Intolerance and RP-G28.” June, 2012 JJN Consulting, “Lactose Intolerance Market Research.” May 2019

