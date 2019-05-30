Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

The Intelligent Road System is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concept to achieve the traffic efficacy. The major growth driver of Intelligent Road System Market includes increasing concern about traffic congestion, increasing need of road safety improvements, and shifting of freight industry from unorganized to organized sector among others. In 2018, the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market size was 2580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Ricardo 
TomTom 
International BV 
Siemen 
WS Atkins 
Kapsch Trafficcom 
Q-Free ASA 
EFKON 
Iteris 
Lanner Electronics 
Roper Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Wireless Communication 
Computational Technologies 
Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data 
Sensing Technologies 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Emergency Vehicle Notification System 
Automatic Road Enforcement 
Variable Speed Limits 
Collision Avoidance System 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:
1 Report Overview 
2 Global Growth Trends 
3 Market Share by Key Players 
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 
5 United States 
6 Europe 
7 China 
8 Japan 
9 Southeast Asia 
10 India 
11 Central & South America 
12 International Players Profiles 
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix 

