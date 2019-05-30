Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The Intelligent Road System is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concept to achieve the traffic efficacy. The major growth driver of Intelligent Road System Market includes increasing concern about traffic congestion, increasing need of road safety improvements, and shifting of freight industry from unorganized to organized sector among others. In 2018, the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market size was 2580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ricardo

TomTom

International BV

Siemen

WS Atkins

Kapsch Trafficcom

Q-Free ASA

EFKON

Iteris

Lanner Electronics

Roper Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Communication

Computational Technologies

Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data

Sensing Technologies

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Emergency Vehicle Notification System

Automatic Road Enforcement

Variable Speed Limits

Collision Avoidance System

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

