Blockchain Finance Market 2019 Showing Flourishing Growth by 2025 | IBM, Ripple, Rubix by Deloitte, Accenture

Description

This report focuses on the global Blockchain Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Finance development in United States, Europe China and Other Regions

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Ripple

Rubix by Deloitte

Accenture

Distributed Ledger Technologies

Oklink

Nasdaq Linq

Oracle

AWS

Citi Bank

ELayaway

HSBC

Ant Financial

JD Financial

Qihoo 360

Tecent

Baidu

Huawei

Bitspark

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into (PS: This classification is based on the nature of the Providers' business)

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Other (Such as Proof of equity and exchange stock exchange，Financial audit， loyalty and rewards)

PS: Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripple, etc., the actual transaction value is too large, and there is no statistical significance for this report. Therefore, this report lists these parts used as services for these cryptocurrencies as turnover or revenue. For example, Ripple for cross-border payment Services, the report statistics this part of the business as a turnover. Furthermore, a cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin trading platform is not included in this report due to they are not mentioned blockchain technology and are brokers of these cryptocurrency.

Market segment by Regions, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Other regions (Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Key Market Segments 4

1.3 Players Covered 4

1.4 Market Analysis by Type 5

1.4.1 Global Blockchain Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025) 5

1.4.2 IT Solution 6

1.4.3 FinTech 7

1.4.4 Bank 7

1.4.5 Consulting 8

1.4.6 Exchange and Other 8

1.5 Market by Application 9

1.5.1 Global Blockchain Finance Market Share by Application (2017-2025) 9

1.5.2 Cross-border Payment 10

1.5.3 Trade Finance 11

1.5.4 Digital Currency 11

1.5.5 Identity Management 12

1.5.6 Other 12

1.6 Study Objectives 13

1.7 Years Considered 14

2 Executive Summary 15

2.1 Global Blockchain Finance Market Size 15

2.2 Blockchain Finance Market Size by Regions 15

2.2.1 Blockchain Finance Growth Rate by Regions (2019-2025) 15

2.2.2 Blockchain Finance Market Share by Regions (2017-2025) 16

2.3 Industry Trends 17

2.3.1 Market Top Trends 17

2.3.2 Market Use Cases 18

....

9 International Players Profiles 43

9.1 IBM 43

9.1.1 IBM Company Details 43

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 43

9.1.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 44

9.1.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain Finance Business (2017-2019) 46

9.1.5 IBM Recent Development 46

9.2 Ripple 46

9.2.1 Ripple Company Details 47

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 47

9.2.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 47

9.2.4 Ripple Revenue in Blockchain Finance Business (2017-2019) 49

9.2.5 Ripple Recent Development 49

9.3 Rubix by Deloitte 50

9.3.1 Rubix by Deloitte Company Details 50

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 50

9.3.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 51

9.3.4 Rubix by Deloitte Revenue in Blockchain Finance Business (2017-2019) 51

9.4 Accenture 52

9.4.1 Accenture Company Details 52

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 52

9.4.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 53

9.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain Finance Business (2017-2019) 55

9.4.5 Accenture Recent Development 55

9.5 Distributed Ledger Technologies 55

9.5.1 Distributed Ledger Technologies Company Details 55

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 56

9.5.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 56

9.5.4 Distributed Ledger Technologies Revenue in Blockchain Finance Business (2017-2019) 57

9.6 Oklink 58

9.6.1 Oklink Company Details 58

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 58

9.6.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 59

9.6.4 Oklink Revenue in Blockchain Finance Business (2017-2019) 59

9.7 Nasdaq Linq 60

9.7.1 Nasdaq Linq Company Details 60

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 60

9.7.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 61

9.8 Oracle 62

9.8.1 Oracle Company Details 62

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 63

9.8.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 63

9.8.4 Oracle Revenue in Blockchain Finance Business (2017-2019) 65

9.8.5 Oracle Recent Development 65

9.9 AWS 65

9.9.1 AWS Company Details 65

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 66

9.9.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 66

9.10 Citi Bank 70

9.10.1 Citi Bank Company Details 70

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 70

9.10.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 71

9.11 ELayaway 73

9.11.1 ELayaway Company Details 74

9.11.2 Company Description and Business Overview 74

9.11.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 75

9.11.4 ELayaway Recent Development 75

9.12 HSBC 76

9.12.1 HSBC Company Details 76

9.12.2 Company Description and Business Overview 76

9.12.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 77

9.12.4 HSBC Recent Development 78

9.13 Ant Financial 78

9.13.1 Ant Financial Company Details 78

9.13.2 Company Description and Business Overview 78

9.13.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 79

9.13.4 Ant Financial Revenue in Blockchain Finance Business (2017-2019) 79

9.14 JD Financial 80

9.14.1 JD Financial Company Details 80

9.14.2 Company Description and Business Overview 80

9.14.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 81

9.15 Qihoo 360 82

9.15.1 Qihoo 360 Company Details 82

9.15.2 Company Description and Business Overview 82

9.15.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 83

9.16 Tecent 83

9.16.1 Tecent Company Details 83

9.16.2 Company Description and Business Overview 84

9.16.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 85

9.17 Baidu 85

9.17.1 Baidu Company Details 85

9.17.2 Company Description and Business Overview 86

9.17.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 86

9.17.4 Baidu Recent Development 87

9.18 Huawei 88

9.18.1 Huawei Company Details 88

9.18.2 Company Description and Business Overview 88

9.18.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 89

9.19 Bitspark 90

9.19.1 Bitspark Company Details 90

9.19.2 Company Description and Business Overview 91

9.19.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 91

9.20 SAP 93

9.20.1 SAP Company Details 93

9.20.2 Company Description and Business Overview 93

9.20.3 Blockchain Finance Introduction 94

Continued...

