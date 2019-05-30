Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Wood-Plastic Composite Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scope of the Report: 
The worldwide market for Wood-Plastic Composite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. 
This report focuses on the Wood-Plastic Composite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies 
CPG International 
Fiberon 
Trex 
American Wood Fibers 
AMSCO Windows 
Artowood Thailand 
B&F Plastics 
Beologic 
CertainTeed 
CPG International 
Crane Plastics 
Deceuninck 
Findock International 
FKuR Kunststoff 
Guangzhou Kindwood 
J Ehrler 
North Wood Plastics 
OnSpec Composites 
Plygem Holdings 
Polymera 
Polyplank 
Renolit 
Solvay 
Strandex 
Tamko Building Products 
Technaro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Polyethylene 
PVC 
Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Building Material Industry 
Automotive Industry 
Industrial and Infrastructure Industry 
Other Applications

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters: 
Chapter 1, to describe Wood-Plastic Composite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. 
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wood-Plastic Composite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wood-Plastic Composite in 2017 and 2018. 
Chapter 3, the Wood-Plastic Composite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. 
Chapter 4, the Wood-Plastic Composite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. 
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. 
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. 
Chapter 12, Wood-Plastic Composite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. 
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wood-Plastic Composite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Market Overview 


2 Manufacturers Profiles 


3 Global Wood-Plastic Composite Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)


4 Global Wood-Plastic Composite Market Analysis by Regions 


5 North America Wood-Plastic Composite by Country 


6 Europe Wood-Plastic Composite by Country 


7 Asia-Pacific Wood-Plastic Composite by Country 


8 South America Wood-Plastic Composite by Country 


9 Middle East and Africa Wood-Plastic Composite by Countries 


10 Global Wood-Plastic Composite Market Segment by Type 


11 Global Wood-Plastic Composite Market Segment by Application 


12 Wood-Plastic Composite Market Forecast (2019-2024) 


13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 


14 Research Findings and Conclusion 


15 Appendix 


List of Tables and Figures

 

