Home Healthcare Market will grow at CAGR of 8.7% to hit $645.10 billion by 2025 - Global Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Value Chain, Product Offerings, Application and Features: Adroit Market Research

Increasing number of people diagnosed with chronic diseases to propel the growth of home healthcare market. North America dominated the global home healthcare market in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dallas,Texas, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global home healthcare market is anticipated to be worth USD 645.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%. Upsurge in patients with chronic diseases, rising disposable income, increasing awareness for lifestyle disorders and technological developments are some of the prime factors driving the home healthcare market growth.

The global home healthcare market report considers the market demand and trending situation for the period between 2015 to 2025. The report studies the historic trends from 2015 to 2017 and market forecast from 2019 to 2025. It also gives the current status and future prospects of the market at global as well as country level. The market is also assessed using value chain analysis. The report includes a qualitative narrative on market drivers, restraints and opportunity. Moreover, the report provides an in-depth valuation of the market competition with company profiles of various players.

Request a PDF sample of the Global Home Healthcare market research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/540

Majority of the people are exceeding the average age of 50 years due to advancements in the medical field led to an increased life expectancy. According to the United Nations, the number of elderly people are expected to triple by 2050, as a share of total population globally.Thus an exponential growth in population with variety of illneses that require continuous medical interventions is seen. Hence, aging population will upsurge the demand for home healthcare services and devices which will pace up the market growth.

The “Global Home Healthcare Market Size by Devices (Diagnostic & Monitoring, Therapeutic and Home Mobility Assist), by Services (Rehabilitation, Telehealth, Respiratory Therapy, Infusion Therapy and Unskilled Homecare), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle-East & Africa) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

However, challenges such as shortage of qualified healthcare professionals may lead to revenue loss, altered quality of care, staff burnout and failure of patient confidence may hinder the growth of home healthcare services. Additionally, as certifications vary by country, it may pose greater regulatory hurdles. Furthermore, technological advancement is expected to push the bussiness and care models to adapt.

The use of home health care related mobile apps is currently trending aross the global home healthcare market. Not all traditional home health care service can be replaced by an app, for instance, assistance while bathing. However, these apps connect consumers and providers and ensures subsequent use of services. Additionally, the upcoming technologies may also decrease the costs if the payment incentives are relevant.

The global home healthcare market is segment based on devices, services and region. Services is expected to account for major market share by 2025. North America dominated the global home healthcare market in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2025. By the end of 2019, North America is likely to observe substantial increase in the number of people above 65 years will be seen as compared to those younger than five. Thus, as Americans are ageing and living longer, majority of them will live with conditions, such as diabetes, dementia and functional impairments which will boost the home healthcare market. The prominent players in the home healthcare market include 3M Healthacre, Bayer, Roche, Abbot Laboratories and others.



Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/540

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Home Healthcare Market, by Devices

Chapter 5 Home Healthcare Market, by Services

Chapter 6 Home Healthcare Market, by Region

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Grasp advance knowledge on Global Home Healthcare Industry through in-depth Blogs, White Paper & Infographics:

Access the White Paper “The New Age Of Home Health Care Services” @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/white-paper/the-new-age-of-home-health-care-services

Read the in depth blog titled “Mini Guide To Find The Right Home Healthcare Agency” @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/blogs/mini-guide-to-find-the-right-home-healthcare-agency





Browse more related Reports:

Global Telehealth Market 2018-2025: Some of the key players operating in the global telehealth market include Medtronic plc, Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Medvivo Group Ltd., Vidyo, Care Innovations, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., LLC, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, and General Electric Company. Browse the report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/telehealth-market

Global mHealth Market 2018-2025: mHealth market is segmented on the basis of end-user, products and geography. On the basis of end-user, the market of mHealth is divided into B2B and B2C. B2B is further divided into employers, payers and providers whereas B2C is divided into caregivers and patients. Rise in the acceptance of mHealth solutions by companies of health insurance, hospitals and organizations of government are projected to boost the growth of B2B in the coming years. B2B segments hold the largest market share and are propelled to increase in the forecast period. Browse the full report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/mhealth-market

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html





About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.





Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6068

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.