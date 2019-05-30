Rogers Media and Contobox Announce Exclusive Partnership with Launch of Ad Platform R.E.D. Contobox

– Partnership draws on the strength of Rogers Enabled Data (R.E.D.) audience insights and Contobox’s award-winning engagement platform to deliver best-in-class ad solutions for clients –

– Rogers Media Sales is exclusive representative of Contobox for Canadian agencies –

– Rogers Media Sales to showcase the platform at 2019/20 prime-time schedule agency presentations –

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.E.D.-y, Set, Engage! Rogers Media and Contobox today announced an exclusive partnership with the launch of R.E.D. Contobox, a data-driven, high-engagement advertising platform that brings clients’ campaigns to life, transforming static digital ads through interactive features, animation, and video. A best-in-class marketing solution for Canadian clients, today’s announcement comes as Rogers Media unveiled its 2019/20 prime-time schedule, just ahead of Rogers Media Sales’ upcoming agency presentations.

Powered by Rogers Enabled Data (R.E.D.) and Contobox’s innovative ad technology platform, R.E.D. Contobox is sold by engagement vs. a traditional CPM model – guaranteeing advertisers only pay for 100% viewable user-initiated engagements. R.E.D. Contobox will be represented exclusively to Canadian ad agencies as part of Rogers Media Sales’ R.E.D. first-party data solutions. Agencies will be able to take advantage of R.E.D. Contobox both as a managed and programmatic service.

“This partnership is a big step forward in terms of how we use R.E.D.’s safe, anonymous, and aggregated data to tell compelling stories for our advertisers and customers,” said Al Dark, SVP Sales, Rogers Media. “As an established technology company, we are confident in Contobox’s innovative ad experiences and know this partnership will benefit our clients across our TV, digital, and radio platforms.”

In 2018, Rogers Media Sales launched R.E.D. – Rogers Enabled Data. With access to thousands of data points from Rogers’s cable, digital, and mobile devices (in addition to TV and radio audience measurement) – all anonymous and aggregated – Rogers Media developed valuable insights into new targeted audience segments, which is a huge competitive advantage in the advertising marketplace. With richer, more detailed audience segment profiles, advertisers can deliver campaigns that are more relevant and engaging. And that’s where R.E.D. Contobox comes in.

Contobox is an interactive advertising platform, allowing brands to engage audiences across mobile, desktop, and tablet devices. Contobox ad units utilize high-engagement display and video features that keep audiences interacting with brands, including chatbots, dynamic creative, custom games, and more. The platform has earned numerous global awards including Best Programmatic Creative at last year’s OMMA (Online Marketing Media and Advertising) Awards in New York.

“With our expertise creating deep audience engagement and Rogers’s rich data sets, R.E.D. Contobox provides agencies the perfect tools for online campaigns,” said Petar Bozinovski, President, Contobox. “Advertisers are able to combine real-time consumer engagement data with R.E.D. segments to create unprecedented hyper-targeted opportunities at scale and serve up to thousands of pieces of dynamic creative to tell more relevant and engaging brand stories than ever before.”

About Rogers Media

Rogers Media is a diverse media and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians each week. The company’s multimedia offerings include 56 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, FX, TSC, KiSS, Breakfast Television, Cityline, CityNews, Sportsnet – Canada’s #1 sports media brand, and the Blue Jays – Canada’s only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit RogersMedia.com .

About Contobox

Contobox is a leader in creative ad technologies. Their interactive ad platform creates and serves interactive video and display ads that engage people with high impact features (like chatbots, 360º video, games and more). Engagement ads generate data from the countless interactions people have with these features. Brands can use the platform’s real-time reporting tools to learn about their product and audience from this data and activate on it by creating segments for better retargeting and lookalike audiences. Visit Contobox.com.

