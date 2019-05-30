Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area launches the largest York Region build in its history

Ceremony kicks off the start of the Dalton Road build in the Town of Georgina

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area was proud to be joined by members of the community to kick off its largest York Region build in their history. Located in the Town of Georgina, the Dalton Road build will consist of six, two-story new affordable housing townhome units. Families that will be moving into the homes are working, lower-income families in need of a safe, decent and affordable place to live.



The Ceremony speeches featured Her Worship Margaret Quirk, Mayor of the Town of Georgina, Ene Underwood, CEO of Habitat for Humanity GTA, and Greer Atkinson, a resident of Georgina and future Habitat homeowner at Dalton Road. Since 2011, the organization has built 19 homes for families in need of decent, affordable housing in York Region.



“The Town is excited to partner with Habitat for Humanity GTA on this townhouse project,” said Mayor Margaret Quirk, Mayor of the Town of Georgina. “This is a great opportunity for our community to show our community spirit and to give a hand up to help these six families become homeowners and new neighbours in Georgina.”





The photo was taken at the conclusion of the Ceremony. Members include Ene Underwood, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area, Frank Sebo, Councillor for Ward 4, Christine Pacini, Board Chair of Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area, Robert Grossi, Regional Councillor, Mayor Margaret Quirk, Town of Georgina, Mike Waddington, Councillor Ward 1 and future Habitat homeowners (parents and children) at the Dalton Road build project.









“According to the 2016 York Region Census Release Report, 52 percent of renter households in York Region are spending 30 percent or more of household income on housing costs – the highest in the GTA,” said Ene Underwood, Habitat for Humanity GTA’s CEO. We are thrilled to be building in the Town of Georgina, and look forward to continue partnering with all levels of government, businesses, and members of the community to build more affordable housing in York Region.”

“Becoming a Habitat homeowner will open up a whole new world for us,” said Greer Atkinson, single mother of three daughters and future Habitat homeowner at the Dalton Road build. “I will finally be able to invest more in myself, my girls, and have a place where I will no longer have to worry as much about our health and well-being.”

The land on which the organization is building on was previously purchased by Habitat for Humanity GTA, and now approximately $1.5 million needs to be raised through donations of cash, building materials and building services to complete these six homes. Construction will get underway this summer and Habitat for Humanity GTA will be actively recruiting volunteers to help build the homes.

Habitat for Humanity GTA partners with working, lower-income families to become first-time homeowners. The organization mobilizes volunteers to help build Habitat homes. Through their unique homeownership program, Habitat homeowners volunteer 500 hours as a down payment and take on the responsibility of a Habitat for Humanity mortgage geared to their income. To learn more about the Dalton Road build and how people can get involved, visit https://habitatgta.ca/dalton/.

