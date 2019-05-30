Frozen Seafood Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
Frozen Seafood Market 2019
Frozen seafood products are freeze processed which helps in inhibiting the bacterial formation of the food products along with increasing the shelf life of the food products.
The global frozen seafood market driving factors are increasing demand for frozen seafood products globally. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings.
United States has developed as the dominant region in global Frozen Seafood market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
Increasing demand for Frozen Seafood as a thickening agent in various end use applications, has strengthened the growth of global Frozen Seafood market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Frozen Seafood market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Frozen Seafood status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Frozen Seafood development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Premium Seafood
The Sirena
M&J Seafood
J.Sykes & Sons
Beaver Street Fisheries
Mazetta
Castlerock
AquaChile
Clearwater Seafood
High Liner Foods
Leroy Seafood
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Shrimps
Crustaceans
Shellfish
Mollusc
Market segment by Application, split into
Supermarket And Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
