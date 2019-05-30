Global and China IGBT Markets 2019-2025 - IGBT Industry is Developing Apace, With the Market Size Reaching USD5.033 Billion With a Year-on-Year Increase of 9.1% In 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China IGBT Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IGBT industry will boom in the wake of the vigorous development of NEV, smart gird and rail transit, and it is as estimated worth USD9.421 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 9.4%.

IGBT finds wide application in fields ranging from home appliances and digital products to aviation & aerospace and high-speed rails, so does in the emerging sectors like smart grid and new energy vehicle.



Power semiconductor vendors mostly adopt the IDM model featured with complete wafer foundries, chip factories, and packaging houses. The tycoons like Infineon and On-Semi with the IDM model have strong control ability over cost and quality. The power semiconductor vendors in Europe, America, and Japan with the IDM model are dedicated to high-end products. Also, the majority of vendors from Mainland China employ the IDM model but focus on the low-end diode and low-voltage MOSFET. While Taiwanese peers take the fabless model and are mostly engaged in chip fabrication and packaging.



Power semiconductor industry is characterized by high concentration since the world's top 10 vendors commanded 62.58% of the market in 2018. Infineon, the largest player, shared 19.87%. The power semiconductor market is firmly dominated by European, American and Japanese companies, where Chinese companies started late with backward technology.



Currently, power semiconductor companies can be grouped into three echelons: the first is represented by European and American giants such as Infineon and On-Semi; the second echelon is comprised of Japanese companies like Mitsubishi and Fuji Electric; the third echelon refers to Chinese players including Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics and Nexperia, etc.



This report covers the following:

IGBT and power semiconductor industry (definition, application, production process, technology roadmap, and technical comparison)

IGBT downstream industries (PV power generation, wind power generation, industrial application, electric vehicle, charging piles, home appliances, rail transit, etc.)

Global and Chinese IGBT markets (market size, supply & demand, competition pattern, and development trend)

21 global and Chinese IGBT vendors like Infineon, Fuji Electric, On-Semi and Mitsubishi (profile, operation, R&D, production bases and IGBT technology & business).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of IGBT

1.1 Definition

1.2 Operating Principle

1.3 Evolution of Technology Roadmap

1.4 Main Applications



2. Industry Chain

2.1 PV Market

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Demand for IGBT

2.2 Wind Power Market

2.2.1 Overview

2.2.2 Demand for IGBT

2.3 Rail Transit

2.4 Industrial Applications

2.5 Electric Vehicle

2.6 Charging Pile



3. Global and China IGBT Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Competition Pattern

3.4 Supply Chain

3.5 IGBT Development Trend



4. Chinese IGBT Vendors

4.1 Jilin Sino-Microelectronics

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Operation

4.1.3 Capacity and Shipment

4.1.4 IGBT Business

4.2 Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited

4.3 Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd.

4.4 BYD

4.5 Jiangsu MacMic Science & Technology

4.6 Keda Semiconductor

4.7 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics

4.8 CSMC Technologies Corporation

4.9 Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. (ASMC)

4.10 Nanjing Silvermicro Electronics

4.11 Shenzhen Founder Microelectronics

4.12 Skysilicon



5. Global IGBT Suppliers

5.1 Fuji Electric

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 IGBT Business

5.1.4 Electric Vehicle IGBT

5.2 Infineon

5.3 Denso

5.4 Mitsubishi

5.5 Semikron

5.6 STMicroelectronics

5.7 On-Semi

5.8 IXYS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pr0of





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Semiconductor



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.