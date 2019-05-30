In-Flight Wi-Fi Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
In-Flight Wi-Fi allows air passengers to get online, do basic browsing, to get connected using cell phones via voice calls, emails, and SMS or MMS.
Increasing demand for in-flight connectivity and entertainment services and growing focus of airlines to enhance passenger experience are major factors driving revenue growth of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market.
In 2018, the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global In-Flight Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Flight Wi-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gogo LLC
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
ViaSat Inc.
Thales Group
SITA
Panasonic Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
ThinKom Solutions Inc.
Kymeta Corporation
EchoStar Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Narrow Body Aircraft
Wide Body Aircraft
Very Large Aircraft
Business Jet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In-Flight Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In-Flight Wi-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
