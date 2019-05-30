Global Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Bharat Heavy Electricals, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Fuji Electric, & Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The phosphoric acid fuel cell market will register a CAGR of almost 21% by 2023.
Several benefits of using phosphoric acid fuel cells are one of the key factors expected to trigger the phosphoric acid fuel cell market growth during the forecast period. These cells showcase higher tolerance of impurities contained in fossil fuels including gasoline and diesel. These fuel cells also make use of conventional fossil fuels leading to the commercialization of phosphoric acid fuel cells over other fuel cell technologies.
Market Overview
Exploring unconventional resources
The increase in adoption of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing has led augmented the rate of production of crude oil, condensate, and natural gas. This will drive the growth of the global phosphoric acid fuel cell market during the forecast period.
Competition from other fuel cells
Phosphoric acid fuel cell faces tough competition from PEMFC and SOFC. Hence, the rapid adoption of other fuel cell technologies such as PEMFC and SOFC for stationary applications might limit the growth of the global phosphoric acid fuel cell market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc., the competitive environment is quite intense. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Prime power - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- CHP - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising popularity of distributed energy generation
- Increasing R&D activities
- Development of zero energy buildings
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.
