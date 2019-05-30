Global Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Bharat Heavy Electricals, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Fuji Electric, & Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The phosphoric acid fuel cell market will register a CAGR of almost 21% by 2023.



Several benefits of using phosphoric acid fuel cells are one of the key factors expected to trigger the phosphoric acid fuel cell market growth during the forecast period. These cells showcase higher tolerance of impurities contained in fossil fuels including gasoline and diesel. These fuel cells also make use of conventional fossil fuels leading to the commercialization of phosphoric acid fuel cells over other fuel cell technologies.



Market Overview



Exploring unconventional resources



The increase in adoption of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing has led augmented the rate of production of crude oil, condensate, and natural gas. This will drive the growth of the global phosphoric acid fuel cell market during the forecast period.



Competition from other fuel cells



Phosphoric acid fuel cell faces tough competition from PEMFC and SOFC. Hence, the rapid adoption of other fuel cell technologies such as PEMFC and SOFC for stationary applications might limit the growth of the global phosphoric acid fuel cell market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc., the competitive environment is quite intense. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Prime power - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CHP - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising popularity of distributed energy generation

Increasing R&D activities

Development of zero energy buildings

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.



