Global Workover Rigs Market to 2023 - Key Vendors are DRILLMEC, Nabors, National Oilwell Varco, Precision Drilling, Schlumberger, and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Workover Rigs Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The workover rigs market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
The growing demand for oil and natural gas will drive the growth of the global workover rigs market during the predicted period. The global consumption of natural gas has seen a significant rise due to the increasing use of natural gas as a fuel. With the increase in the demand for oil and natural gas, companies will try to enhance oil and gas production to meet the demand.
Oil and gas companies can increase the production in two ways. One way is to drill new oil and gas wells, while another way is to increase production from existing less-producing oil and gas wells. Workover rigs are used in both cases. Therefore, the increase in the demand for oil and natural gas will spur the need for workover rigs during well E&P activities such as intervention and completion and drive the growth of the global workover rigs market during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increase in global drilling rig count
The increase in oil and gas investments, as well as government support for oil and gas E&P activities, will give rise to the need for intervention and completion services. where workover rigs are required. These factors are supporting the growth of the global drilling rig count. which indicates the growth of the global workover rigs market during the forecast period.
Fluctuations in price of crude oil
Crude oil prices have encountered large variations over the years, which have a negative impact on the profitability and performance of upstream oil and gas companies. A large number of drilling rigs were shut down, and many employees were laid off due to the variations in global crude of prices. E&P projects are executed only when the revenue generated is high enough for upstream companies to make profits. Thus, the uncertainty and fluctuations in global crude oil prices will hamper investments in E&P projects in both onshore and offshore fields, which will, in turn, impact the global workover rigs market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies including TOKAIRIKA and Valeo makes competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increase in global drilling rig count and the growing demand for oil and natural gas, will provide considerable growth opportunities considerable growth opportunities to workover rigs manufacturers.
DRILLMEC Spa, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Precision Drilling Corp. Schlumberger Ltd., and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Onshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Offshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
- PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of laser technology in workover operations
- Development of intelligent well completion technologies
- Emergence of automated workover rigs
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- DRILLMEC Spa
- Nabors Industries Ltd.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Precision Drilling Corp.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppistt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oilfield Equipment and Services
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.