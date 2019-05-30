Global Residential Washing Machine Market to 2023: Introduction of Smart Washing Machines - Major Players are LG, Samsung, & Whirlpool

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential Washing Machine Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The residential washing machine market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.



The growing number of working households is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the market during the forecast period. The female labor force participation has increased, resulting lesser time being allocated for household chores. This has led to an equivalent rise in the demand for automatic washing machines.



Moreover, change in lifestyle, rising middle-class population, an increase in the number of nuclear families, growing awareness about technology, and steadily increasing media penetration are the factors that have elevated the demand for residential washing machine.



Market Overview



Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization



The growth in product premiumization and product line extension, coupled with the growing customer expenditure on household expenditure on household appliances, will drive the sales in the global washing machine market.



Fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs



The fluctuating prices of raw materials pose a challenge for manufacturers operating in the household appliances market to produce efficient and innovative household appliances at affordable prices. Such concerns are expected to affect the growth of the global residential washing machine adversely.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including AB Electrolux and Haier Inc., the competitive environment is quite intense. The growing demand for household appliances and an increasing trend for advanced, featured, and innovative products raise opportunities for vendors to introduce smart household washing machines with artificial intelligence features.



LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Front load - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Top load - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Fully-automatic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of portable washing machines

Introduction of smart washing machines

Expansion of e-commerce market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Haier Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.



