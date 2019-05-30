Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Huge Demand for Car Finance Market During 2019-2025 | Ford Motor Credit, Ally Financial, BNP Paribas, Capital One

Car Finance -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Car Finance Industry

Description

Car financing includes range of financial products that provide funds to customers to acquire a car without full payment through cash or lump pay. 
There are various financial products available in the car loan categories. These services are provided by financing companies or specialist car manufacturers. 

In 2018, the global Car Finance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Car Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Finance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Ford Motor Credit 
Toyota Financial Services 
Ally Financial 
BNP Paribas 
Capital One 
HSBC 
Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific 
Standard Bank 
Bank of America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
OEMs 
Banks 
Financing institutions

Market segment by Application, split into 
New vehicles 
Used vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Car Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Car Finance development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Car Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 OEMs 
1.4.3 Banks 
1.4.4 Financing institutions 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Car Finance Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 New vehicles 
1.5.3 Used vehicles 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Car Finance Market Size 
2.2 Car Finance Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Car Finance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Car Finance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Ford Motor Credit 
12.1.1 Ford Motor Credit Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Car Finance Introduction 
12.1.4 Ford Motor Credit Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Ford Motor Credit Recent Development 
12.2 Toyota Financial Services 
12.2.1 Toyota Financial Services Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Car Finance Introduction 
12.2.4 Toyota Financial Services Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Toyota Financial Services Recent Development 
12.3 Ally Financial 
12.3.1 Ally Financial Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Car Finance Introduction 
12.3.4 Ally Financial Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Ally Financial Recent Development 
12.4 BNP Paribas 
12.4.1 BNP Paribas Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Car Finance Introduction 
12.4.4 BNP Paribas Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 BNP Paribas Recent Development 
12.5 Capital One 
12.5.1 Capital One Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Car Finance Introduction 
12.5.4 Capital One Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Capital One Recent Development 
12.6 HSBC 
12.6.1 HSBC Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Car Finance Introduction 
12.6.4 HSBC Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 HSBC Recent Development 
12.7 Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific 
12.7.1 Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Car Finance Introduction 
12.7.4 Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific Recent Development 
12.8 Standard Bank 
12.8.1 Standard Bank Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Car Finance Introduction 
12.8.4 Standard Bank Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Standard Bank Recent Development 
12.10 Bank of America 
12.10.1 Bank of America Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Car Finance Introduction 
12.10.4 Bank of America Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Bank of America Recent Development

Continued...            

Visit Newsroom
