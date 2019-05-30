Huge Demand for Car Finance Market During 2019-2025 | Ford Motor Credit, Ally Financial, BNP Paribas, Capital One

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Car Finance -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

Car financing includes range of financial products that provide funds to customers to acquire a car without full payment through cash or lump pay.

There are various financial products available in the car loan categories. These services are provided by financing companies or specialist car manufacturers.

In 2018, the global Car Finance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Car Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Car Finance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ford Motor Credit

Toyota Financial Services

Ally Financial

BNP Paribas

Capital One

HSBC

Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific

Standard Bank

Bank of America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

OEMs

Banks

Financing institutions

Market segment by Application, split into

New vehicles

Used vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Car Finance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Car Finance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Car Finance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 OEMs

1.4.3 Banks

1.4.4 Financing institutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Car Finance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 New vehicles

1.5.3 Used vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Car Finance Market Size

2.2 Car Finance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Car Finance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Car Finance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Ford Motor Credit

12.1.1 Ford Motor Credit Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Car Finance Introduction

12.1.4 Ford Motor Credit Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Ford Motor Credit Recent Development

12.2 Toyota Financial Services

12.2.1 Toyota Financial Services Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Car Finance Introduction

12.2.4 Toyota Financial Services Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Toyota Financial Services Recent Development

12.3 Ally Financial

12.3.1 Ally Financial Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Car Finance Introduction

12.3.4 Ally Financial Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ally Financial Recent Development

12.4 BNP Paribas

12.4.1 BNP Paribas Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Car Finance Introduction

12.4.4 BNP Paribas Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 BNP Paribas Recent Development

12.5 Capital One

12.5.1 Capital One Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Car Finance Introduction

12.5.4 Capital One Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Capital One Recent Development

12.6 HSBC

12.6.1 HSBC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Car Finance Introduction

12.6.4 HSBC Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 HSBC Recent Development

12.7 Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific

12.7.1 Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Car Finance Introduction

12.7.4 Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific Recent Development

12.8 Standard Bank

12.8.1 Standard Bank Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Car Finance Introduction

12.8.4 Standard Bank Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Standard Bank Recent Development

12.10 Bank of America

12.10.1 Bank of America Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Car Finance Introduction

12.10.4 Bank of America Revenue in Car Finance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Bank of America Recent Development

Continued...

Also Read -

Global Financial Leasing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

