ISO Certification Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The market size is estimated considering several factors such as certification costs, consulting costs, auditing costs and lead auditor training fees. 
Other segment in the industry category is expected to show high market value by the end of the 2025 as compared to other segments in the industry category. The construction segment in the industry category is estimated to be the second largest in terms of market value. 
In 2018, the global ISO Certification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global ISO Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ISO Certification development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Bureau Veritas 
DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ) 
SGS 
Lloyd's Register Group Services 
Intertek 
The British Standards Institution 
CERTIFICATION EUROPE 
NQA 
Lakshy Management Consultant 
URS Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
ISO 9001:2015 
ISO 27001-2013 
ISO 22301: 2012 
ISO/IEC 27032: 2012 
ISO 14001: 2015 
ISO Lead Auditor Training

Market segment by Application, split into 
Information Technology 
Metallurgy 
Retail 
Construction 
Machinery and Equipment 
Transportation, Storage and Communication 
Chemical and Fiber 
Aerospace 
BPO 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global ISO Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the ISO Certification development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:     

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 


List of Tables and Figures

 

