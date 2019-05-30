ISO Certification Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
The market size is estimated considering several factors such as certification costs, consulting costs, auditing costs and lead auditor training fees.
Other segment in the industry category is expected to show high market value by the end of the 2025 as compared to other segments in the industry category. The construction segment in the industry category is estimated to be the second largest in terms of market value.
In 2018, the global ISO Certification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global ISO Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ISO Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bureau Veritas
DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ)
SGS
Lloyd's Register Group Services
Intertek
The British Standards Institution
CERTIFICATION EUROPE
NQA
Lakshy Management Consultant
URS Holdings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ISO 9001:2015
ISO 27001-2013
ISO 22301: 2012
ISO/IEC 27032: 2012
ISO 14001: 2015
ISO Lead Auditor Training
Market segment by Application, split into
Information Technology
Metallurgy
Retail
Construction
Machinery and Equipment
Transportation, Storage and Communication
Chemical and Fiber
Aerospace
BPO
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global ISO Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the ISO Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
